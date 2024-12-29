9 Frozen Vs Boxed Foods: What's The Difference And Which Should You Buy?

Frozen and boxed mac and cheese are somehow similar and miles apart at the same time. If you get a great box of mac and cheese, like a deluxe version that comes with a creamy cheese packet, it can easily rival some frozen options. However, if you compare a lower quality boxed version with a quality frozen one, the differences are huge. Powdered cheese that comes with cheap boxed products simply can't measure up to the creamy cheese found in frozen products. They may be less expensive, but the flavor and texture suffer as a result.

Even if you compare a direct crossover, like Kraft's Deluxe Mac and Cheese (which is available boxed and frozen), the frozen version just tastes better and has a more appealing mouthfeel. When you bring other brands of frozen mac and cheese into consideration, there's no doubt they have boxed versions beat in the realm of creaminess and convenience. If you've ever tried Stouffer's or Beecher's frozen mac and cheese you know what I mean. Of course, with frozen products, there's no boiling water, mixing, or additional ingredients needed either.

If value is your main priority, there are plenty of things you can do to upgrade boxed mac and cheese, and it is cheaper. Even so, frozen options are your best bet regarding texture and simplicity. I should know. I can confidently say I've tried just about every option out there, boxed or frozen, and frozen versions are by far my favorite.