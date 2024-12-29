9 Frozen Vs Boxed Foods: What's The Difference And Which Should You Buy?
If you've ever wondered what the difference between boxed and frozen products is and which you should buy, we've got you covered. For starters, frozen products are usually simpler because there is no mixing or additional ingredients required. However, they are also typically more expensive, so choosing between frozen and boxed products isn't always a cut-and-dry decision. The differences don't stop there, either. How else do specific frozen and boxed foods differ, and do they measure up equally when it comes to taste and texture? Let's find out.
All combined, this information should help us put the frozen versus boxed foods debate to bed. It doesn't mean you can't enjoy both versions of a particular food moving forward, but at least you'll fully understand your options and know exactly why you are choosing one over the other.
Macaroni and cheese
Frozen and boxed mac and cheese are somehow similar and miles apart at the same time. If you get a great box of mac and cheese, like a deluxe version that comes with a creamy cheese packet, it can easily rival some frozen options. However, if you compare a lower quality boxed version with a quality frozen one, the differences are huge. Powdered cheese that comes with cheap boxed products simply can't measure up to the creamy cheese found in frozen products. They may be less expensive, but the flavor and texture suffer as a result.
Even if you compare a direct crossover, like Kraft's Deluxe Mac and Cheese (which is available boxed and frozen), the frozen version just tastes better and has a more appealing mouthfeel. When you bring other brands of frozen mac and cheese into consideration, there's no doubt they have boxed versions beat in the realm of creaminess and convenience. If you've ever tried Stouffer's or Beecher's frozen mac and cheese you know what I mean. Of course, with frozen products, there's no boiling water, mixing, or additional ingredients needed either.
If value is your main priority, there are plenty of things you can do to upgrade boxed mac and cheese, and it is cheaper. Even so, frozen options are your best bet regarding texture and simplicity. I should know. I can confidently say I've tried just about every option out there, boxed or frozen, and frozen versions are by far my favorite.
Mashed potatoes
The main difference between frozen and boxed mashed potatoes is that the latter comes in the form of dehydrated flakes and the former is the dish we all know and love, just frozen. Instant potato flakes may seem a bit strange to some but really, after reconstitution, they are pretty darn tasty. Especially if you add plenty of butter (maybe even more than the box's instructions recommend) and a dash of full-fat milk or cream. Even so, frozen mashed potatoes do have a slightly more authentic texture.
Other differences between boxed and frozen mashed potatoes include frozen products being more expensive and potentially taking longer to prepare than boxed versions. After all, boiling a small amount of water doesn't take long. It's not like microwaving frozen mashed potatoes does either, but a side of frozen Stouffer's Homestyle Mashed Potatoes gets microwaved for seven minutes and needs an additional minute to rest before serving.
Boxed mashed potatoes truly come out on top when you consider how simple they are to prepare, how inexpensive they are, and the fact that you can make a variety of portions hassle-free. There are so many ways to upgrade instant mashed potatoes, too, so really you can transform those little flakes into a delicious dish pretty quickly and easily. Sure, frozen mashed potatoes excel slightly in texture, are ready to eat straight out of the box, and don't undergo a dehydration process, but I still prefer the boxed version nine times out of 10.
Scalloped potatoes
Scalloped potatoes are another delicious potato dish that you can purchase frozen or boxed. Like mashed potatoes, when you buy a box the bulk of the dish is dehydrated, and honestly, that's the biggest difference. However, after preparing the ingredients, it turns into a rich, creamy, drool-worthy pan of scalloped potatoes that easily rivals the frozen version.
I love scalloped potatoes, but for some reason, attempting to make them from scratch has never been on my radar. As a result, I've tried many boxed and frozen options of the dish. Personally, I prefer boxed products because of the low cost and the astoundingly nice texture you get. I know the potatoes are dehydrated, but after baking them in milk and butter, they are almost as good as the real deal. The frozen products I've tried are also delicious and super creamy, but not enough to make me feel like it is worth the extra money.
Obviously, boxed scalloped potatoes are more labor-intensive to prepare, but combining the ingredients and sticking them in the oven is pretty easy. It's not like you have to break out a blender or anything like that so I don't mind the extra steps. I will admit that some brands of frozen scalloped potatoes are a touch creamier and the sauce is often a bit thicker when compared to boxed options. Still, I reach for boxed products because the difference is so minimal. Really, you can't go wrong with either option, though.
Rice
Rice is a staple in many people's diets. As such, you can buy it dried, boxed, or frozen. While dried rice is undeniably the cheapest, boxed and frozen options are not pricey either. Of course, they are much simpler to prepare as well because you don't need to soak them for hours before enjoying them. Frozen rice is the easiest of all to prepare because it just requires a small amount of time in a frying pan. The grains are also available plain or with flavor already infused, so they make a great base for countless meals.
Albeit slightly more involved, boxed rice is also simple to make and it comes in a range of tasty flavors — many more than you can find frozen (especially if you count all the kinds that come in a bag). Plus, you can easily upgrade boxed rice by infusing it with more flavor in a variety of ways, like cooking it in broth or coconut milk. As you might expect, boxed rice is also less expensive than frozen.
So, should you buy frozen or boxed rice? It depends on whether you prefer speed and convenience or a lower cost and more variety. When it comes to texture, both options are spot on, so either makes a fantastic choice, but there are obvious benefits to each. Decide which matter to you most and feel free to switch it up based on your specific needs at the time because neither will let you down.
Pad Thai
While not nearly as versatile as many of the other dishes in this article, pad Thai is another fantastic, filling product that comes frozen or boxed. In both frozen and boxed options, you get just about the same amount of food, or at least the difference is marginal. They both work as a complete meal too, and they are yummy, so assessing the differences and determining which to buy isn't so straightforward.
The main thing that sets frozen and boxed pad Thai apart is that frozen products typically come with tofu and boxed do not. You can always add protein to boxed options, but it isn't included. If you prefer something other than protein, like chicken or shrimp, or aren't a fan of tofu (many people are not), this makes a boxed kit much more appealing.
Obviously, boxed pad Thai entails a bit more work on your end, but I tend to prefer it anyway. I'm one of those people who doesn't get excited about tofu. Plus, I like the flavor of the sauce a bit more and the ability to cook the noodles to my exact preference really speaks to me. Unfortunately, I've found that frozen pad Thai noodles are sometimes a bit too mushy for my liking. Even so, I still buy them from time to time. So, if you are a fan of tofu and prefer the simplest preparation, frozen makes a solid choice. However, if you're more like me, boxed pad Thai reigns supreme.
Pancakes
Pancakes are one of the most popular breakfast foods around. They can be topped with a world of sweet and savory ingredients, are super filling, and let's face it, they're just downright delicious. With this in mind, it's no surprise you can grab pancakes from both the boxed and frozen aisles. Even so, the products you purchase from each section are pretty different. They both taste similar and have a soft texture, which is what matters most to many of us, but that's where it ends.
The most obvious difference between boxed and frozen pancakes lies in preparation. Boxed pancakes require at the very least water, some recipes also call for milk and egg. You also have to mix the batter quite a bit and of course, cook each individual pancake on the stove. Frozen pancakes, on the other hand, can easily be microwaved or put in the toaster and are ready to go in a matter of moments. However, they are much smaller and flatter than the ones you make from a boxed batter. Plus, since they are pre-formed, you lose control over the flavor and the ability to add mix-ins. Often, this results in them being somewhat bland.
So, if you need a snack or meal in a couple of minutes, frozen pancakes are the obvious choice. However, if you want the ability to upgrade boxed pancake mix with flavorful ingredients or create a more gourmet dish, a boxed mix is the way to go.
Stuffing
Stuffing, also known as dressing, is synonymous with holiday meals, but really, you can enjoy it any time of year. Lucky us, both frozen and boxed products are worth trying too. What sets them apart is versatility and similar to potato products, one comes dehydrated. Even so, once reconstituted, they have a very similar taste, at least if you follow the recipe on the packaging.
Boxed stuffing allows for quite a bit of variation regarding ingredients and preparation. For example, you can swap water for broth in boxed stuffing and give it an instant flavor infusion or add any other ingredients you like. You don't have that option with frozen stuffing because it is already fully cooked and ready to eat. Another difference between the two products is that many frozen stuffing options come as a complete meal with other foods, like turkey and mashed potatoes. You can purchase frozen stuffing all by itself, but you have a lot more options in the complete meal department.
The final difference between frozen and boxed stuffing lies in the texture. While both have the potential to turn out nicely, frozen stuffing can become chewy or hard. It isn't always that way if you make it in the oven, but the microwave and bread products don't get along that well. So, if you value texture and the ability to customize the flavor of stuffing, there's no question you should buy boxed.
Pound cake
There's something nostalgic about a frozen Sara Lee's All Butter Pound Cake that really draws me in, but let's face it, there's no way it measures up to a freshly baked boxed cake mix. Frozen pound cake is undeniably drier and the flavor is often muted compared to a cake you bake yourself, even if the mix came from a box. In fact, boxed cake mixes are pretty darn tasty, and this includes boxed pound cake. Plus, the freshness shines through in boxed mixes, and sadly, that can't be said for frozen products.
In addition to moistness and flavor, boxed and frozen pound cake has another stark difference: One simply needs to thaw on the counter for a few minutes and the other requires quite a bit of effort to prepare. Obviously, you know which is which. So, that's one point for frozen pound cake. However, the added flavor and more ideal texture of boxed products still take the cake for me — pun intended. I'm not saying there isn't a time and place for frozen pound cake, there is. Still, if you have the patience and time needed to make a boxed cake mix, you'll be rewarded in the end. Try adding seedless raspberry jam to boxed pound cake mix too and watch out — you may never look back.
Beef stroganoff
Hamburger Helper is a classic American boxed food, and while many people reach for the cheesy pasta flavor first, the brand also makes a beef stroganoff version. Like the company's other products, you can easily make a meal by cooking the contents of the box and as the name suggests, adding meat. This is not the simplest boxed food to prepare because it isn't complete without the addition of meat, which you also have to cook, but it isn't tricky either. However, you can also find beef stroganoff in the frozen aisle of your grocery store, and it couldn't be simpler to heat up.
When comparing frozen and boxed beef stroganoff options, frozen is undeniably more convenient. In addition, frozen options are also much creamier. Actually, a lot of people dislike boxed stroganoff. For example, according to Amazon reviews, Hamburger Helper Deluxe Beef Stroganoff is anything but "deluxe." Even if you like boxed stroganoff because you can add tasty mix-ins and as much meat as you like, or maybe for some kind of nostalgic reason, there's no denying that frozen versions are more well-liked. Stick to them and your tastebuds will thank you.
Methodology
To determine how frozen and boxed foods compare and which you should buy, I evaluated product details, like price, quantity, and convenience. In addition, I've enjoyed many of the frozen and boxed foods you read about (that you probably have, too) and made sure to include my first-hand insights as well. I also considered consumer feedback via reviews on Amazon and brand websites for products I haven't tried, like beef stroganoff and frozen pancakes.