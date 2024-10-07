Enhance The Flavor Of Boxed Stuffing Mix With One Liquid Swap

Side dishes are a big part of what makes holiday meals extra special. But if you're like us and turkey is your go-to bird on Thanksgiving, you might be so preoccupied with choosing the right brine or allotting enough cooking time that you forget about the most important side dish of all: stuffing. Thankfully, you can always rely on boxed stuffing mix when you're in a pinch — but to make this packaged food supremely tasty, you need the help of one savory ingredient. An easy way to take this instant product to the next level is to use turkey, chicken, or vegetable stock in place of water.

When considering the differences between broth versus stock, broth is made with only meat, while stock is made by simmering bones and aromatic vegetables. The latter tends to be more rich and flavorful, due to the collagen found in the bones. To upgrade your boxed stuffing mix, simply replace the water called for on the package with stock on a 1:1 scale. The dried bread mix will soak up the aromas and flavors of the liquid to help create a satisfying side dish that tastes close to homemade.

If you're used to adding extra seasoning to your stuffing, taste as you go to avoid oversalting — stock is obviously saltier than water. Beyond using extra salt and pepper, you can choose from a range of additional ingredients to highlight the flavors of your stuffing.