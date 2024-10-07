Enhance The Flavor Of Boxed Stuffing Mix With One Liquid Swap
Side dishes are a big part of what makes holiday meals extra special. But if you're like us and turkey is your go-to bird on Thanksgiving, you might be so preoccupied with choosing the right brine or allotting enough cooking time that you forget about the most important side dish of all: stuffing. Thankfully, you can always rely on boxed stuffing mix when you're in a pinch — but to make this packaged food supremely tasty, you need the help of one savory ingredient. An easy way to take this instant product to the next level is to use turkey, chicken, or vegetable stock in place of water.
When considering the differences between broth versus stock, broth is made with only meat, while stock is made by simmering bones and aromatic vegetables. The latter tends to be more rich and flavorful, due to the collagen found in the bones. To upgrade your boxed stuffing mix, simply replace the water called for on the package with stock on a 1:1 scale. The dried bread mix will soak up the aromas and flavors of the liquid to help create a satisfying side dish that tastes close to homemade.
If you're used to adding extra seasoning to your stuffing, taste as you go to avoid oversalting — stock is obviously saltier than water. Beyond using extra salt and pepper, you can choose from a range of additional ingredients to highlight the flavors of your stuffing.
More ways to enhance boxed stuffing
If you enjoy stock-enhanced stuffing mix, consider incorporating other flavorful liquids in future batches. For a sweeter, fall-inspired stuffing, add in a splash or two of apple cider or juice. This would be fitting for stuffing with pumpkin and herbs. For a more robust flavor, replace half of your stock with a dark ale. Depending on your selection, you can impart nuanced flavors such as chocolate, coffee, and dried fruit to your stuffing.
To further enhance your side dish, incorporate a colorful mix of chopped onion, carrot, and celery, which is commonplace in homemade stuffing recipes. Sweat your vegetables in a pan until they're perfectly softened, then add them to your combined stock and dried stuffing mix. This sautéed blend of aromatics not only adds more texture, but works together with the added stock to create a deeper flavor.
Depending on your preferences, you can also upgrade the texture of boxed stuffing by adding in ingredients such as dried cranberries, chopped apples, cooked sausage, or toasted nuts. To keep things easy yet elevated, top this convenient side dish with shredded cheese before baking, or mix in chopped fresh herbs like parsley, sage, and oregano.