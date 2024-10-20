Home Cook Dishes Out Simple Ways To Upgrade Boxed Rice
Boxed rice is the perfect pantry staple. It goes into countless recipes, is extremely easy to make, and often comes with a bit of flavor included. Boxed rice may be a bit pricier than buying plain rice in a bulk-sized bag, but it makes things unbelievably convenient. I mean, some boxed brands even sell pre-cooked rice in microwaveable bags, so it can be on your table in just about two minutes. It doesn't get much easier than that. Even so, sometimes boxed rice needs a little help if you want to make the most of it. Whether you prefer plain boxed rice or the kind that comes flavored, there's a lot you can do to turn it into a gourmet dish.
Boxed rice may not be your go-to, but it's mine. I love it and always have at least a box or two in my pantry, so it's more than fair to say I have quite a bit of experience cooking and enjoying it. Plus, upgrading store-bought products is a passion of mine and I picked up some helpful rice cooking tips during my 20 years in the food service industry. As a result, I'm kind of an expert when it comes to upgrading boxed rice. Try any one of the boxed rice upgrades below and you'll see just how transformative they can be firsthand.
1. Swap water for broth
The first boxed rice upgrade, and possibly the one that packs the biggest punch, is to simply boil your boxed rice in broth. Just like with risotto (which is technically Italian rice), simmering your boxed rice in stock infuses rich flavor into every grain. I worked in a restaurant where the chefs cooked the rice in vegetable broth and guests and staff alike loved how rich and flavorful it was. So, needless to say, I immediately started using this simple cooking trick at home, and the payoff is huge.
Best of all, there are quite a few broth options you can grab from the store, so there's no need to make a stock from scratch unless you want to. Whether you choose to purchase boxed broth, bouillon cubes, or condensed bouillon paste, they all work wonders on boxed rice. Executing this hack couldn't be easier either. All you have to do is swap out the water for broth using a 1-to-1 ratio. While any flavor of stock works, try to match it to the rest of your meal and it'll serve you well. Of course, vegetable broth works with almost any dish. But matching chicken broth with a chicken dish or pork or bone broth with a pork dish is the way to go.
2. Always add butter, even if the box says it is optional
Adding butter to your boxed rice is never a bad idea. I don't care if it is plain white or brown, pilaf, chicken and broccoli, Mexican-style rice, or something different, a pat of butter goes a long way in the flavor department. I'll admit, I'm one of those people who believes butter makes everything better, you know the type. Still, a tablespoon of butter in boxed rice is my favorite way to enhance the taste and texture. It lends a rich flavor and helps smooth out the consistency with its buttery goodness. Restaurants are no stranger to this secret ingredient and many of the spots you've eaten probably incorporate a little butter into their rice. I for one worked several places that took advantage of butter's yummy flavor and texture when it came to making rice.
Butter is such a no-brainer, that many boxed rices list butter as one of the ingredients you should add while cooking. I know, quite a few of these same boxes say the butter is optional, but I wholeheartedly disagree. I've experimented with both versions and yes, the times I made boxed rice without butter might speak to someone who is trying to limit calories. They weren't awful by any means. However, they certainly didn't measure up to the times I ignored the optional label and added butter. Sometimes I even add more than the recipe calls for and nothing bad has happened yet.
3. Add more of the flavor included with your boxed rice
Many boxed rices come with some kind of flavor in the mix. With this in mind, one of the best flavor-enhancing upgrades you can implement involves simply accentuating these flavors. Boxed rice seasonings often fall a bit flat. They aren't as pronounced as when you add herbs, spices, and other seasonings yourself. You can easily change that though by turning up the boxed flavors with fresh ingredients.
One of my favorite boxed rice flavors is cheesy broccoli and I often make a complete meal out of it with just a couple of additional ingredients. Can you guess what they are? That's right: Cheese and broccoli. I sauté broccoli on the side, cook a box of rice, and then combine the two. To finish it off, I also stir in some cheese, typically sharp cheddar, and sprinkle a little extra on top. It's delicious.
Spanish, Mexican, and taco-flavored boxed rice are my other favorites, and adding diced tomatoes is a surefire way to improve their flavor. Of course, you could also add corn, jalapeños, or another similar flavor and get fantastic results as well, but canned tomatoes are another thing I always have on hand, so they are typically my top pick. I think you get the idea though, Just add more of whatever flavor your boxed rice comes with and you'll be off to the races.
4. Add lemon or lime juice to the cooking water
Lemon juice is another secret ingredient that can easily be used to improve boxed rice. Whether you are making a plain boxed rice or one infused with flavors, a squeeze of citrus helps in several ways. Lemon juice makes rice fluffier and brighter, both in color and flavor. As far as the color of rice, lemon juice has the power to make white rice whiter. While this is purely aesthetic, enjoying your food starts with appearance. If it catches your eye, as super white rice does, you are immediately drawn in, and that can only be a good thing. Lemon juice also helps to fluff up your rice, Something many of us wish was easier. Thankfully, with boxed rice and a squeeze of lemon, it may be more straightforward than you think.
As you probably know, lemon juice also lends a bright, zesty flavor to foods, and this includes boxed rice. It lifts flavors and amplifies some of the rice's subtle, yet delicate taste. Lime juice also works in much the same way. I like to use lemon juice in my boxed rice for most dishes. However, when making Hispanic foods, I always use lime. Really, either can be used for just about anything you make as long as you don't overdo it. I start by squeezing ¼ of whichever citrus I have, stir, and taste. If it isn't noticeable enough, I repeat until I get the flavor I like.
5. Put bay leaves in the water while cooking
When cooking a basic boxed rice, like brown or white, a bay leaf or two is all you need to elevate flavor. Dried bay leaves have an herbal flavor that is most similar to thyme and oregano. This herbal taste is ideal for plain boxed rice because it imparts a nice flavor without overwhelming your dish. It's subtle yet effective. Most of us have bay leaves on our spice rack but only use them for soups and stews. Now you have a new use for them though. It couldn't be simpler either. Simply toss a bay leaf or two in the water while your boxed rice cooks, and extract them before serving.
Fresh herbs and spices are typically what we think of when we want the brightest, fullest flavor. However, when it comes to bay leaves and rice, dried bay leaves are best. Fresh bay leaves are significantly more pungent, which isn't always a bad thing, but they are also bitter. Plus, who wants to make their rice bitter with fresh bay leaves? Definitely not me, so stick to dry bay leaves when enhancing the flavor of boxed rice.
6. Cook boxed rice in pickle juice
The brine in a jar of pickles may seem like a throwaway component, but if you're a pickle lover, you probably want to use and savor every last bit of it. After all, it is packed with salty, tasty goodness, and tossing it in the trash wastes all the yummy pickle flavor within. Fortunately, there are many easy ways to use leftover pickle brine, and cooking your boxed rice in it is one of the best. In fact, get excited because this tip could change how you make boxed rice forever. Not only will cooking your boxed rice in pickle juice infuse dill-icious flavor in every grain, but it helps you take advantage of every last drop.
Typically, cooking boxed rice in pickle brine is as simple as swapping out the water for brine using a 1-to-1 ratio. However, depending on how salty your pickle brine is (some are saltier than others), you may want to dilute it a bit. You may also choose to dilute your brine if you want more of a low-key enhancement because this boxed rice upgrade is anything but subtle. Either way, stick to the same amount of liquid recommended on the box to ensure you achieve the right texture.
7. Substitute half of the water for coconut milk
Coconut sticky rice is a tasty, slightly sweet rendition of classic rice, and guess what? You can turn your plain boxed rice into this delightful dish with the addition of one simple ingredient: coconut milk. While this hack may not be as glutinous or sticky as the traditional recipe, it gets pretty darn close to the real thing, at least regarding flavor. Infusing boxed rice with coconut is perfect for creating countless Asian dishes. One of my favorites is vegetarian Thai green curry with coconut rice, but really the yummy coconut infusion goes with most Asian dishes. Of course, it seriously improves the taste of plain boxed rice, as well.
You don't need a lot of coconut rice to transform your boxed rice. In fact, you won't even need an entire can, so using the rest in something like curry or a smoothie will serve you well. Besides, you don't want to overdo it with the coconut milk or your rice could overpower whatever you choose to pair it with. Unless, of course, you're making mango sticky rice which only gets tastier with a rich coconut flavor. Every other time, simply swap out half of the water recommended on the box for coconut milk and proceed as normal.
8. Add texture with crunchy ingredients or beans
Fortunately, boxed rice takes a lot of the guesswork out regarding texture. That's one of its biggest perks. However, that doesn't mean you can't further enhance consistency with other ingredients, like beans or something crunchy.
Beans and rice are an infamous pair. Combined, they form a complete protein. So, not only does adding beans to your boxed rice add a contrasting texture, but it also amps up nutrition, and that's something anyone can appreciate. It is also incredibly simple if you opt for canned beans, which I typically do. You don't have to stick to any particular type of bean either. Anything from lentils to chickpeas to black or red beans are potential game changers for boxed rice.
In addition to beans, adding a crunchy element to your box rice sets you up for a serious upgrade. Of course, there's a nearly endless supply of crunchy ingredients. Some of my favorites include veggies like carrots, broccoli, onions, green beans, bell peppers, and jalapeños. Topping boxed rice with diced green onion or crispy fried onions are also phenomenal choices. Full disclosure, I add crispy fried onions to a lot of dishes, so this isn't very surprising if you know me. Even so, there's no denying they take boxed rice to new heights. Crunchy nuts and seeds also make for a delicious contrasting texture and flavor. Nuts in particular add to the earthiness of many boxed rice flavors.
9. Ditch the flavor packet and create your own seasoning
Many boxed rices come with a packet of seasoning included. Some products put all the ingredients together inside the box, but some keep the flavoring separate. If you find yourself with a box of rice like this, you can always ditch the dried, pre-mixed seasoning and create your own. This technique gives you complete control over the flavor, which is always a good thing in my opinion. Plus, it means you can use the precise amount of seasonings to make your rice just the way you like it best. There's a time and place for pre-mixed seasoning packets, but chances are good you'll do a much better job creating the ideal taste for your preferences if you flavor your rice yourself.
I prefer super flavorful rice, so I always reach for fresh herbs and spices when seasoning my boxed rice. The fresh stuff goes a long way and has a robust flavor profile that dried herbs and spices simply can't compete with. Cilantro is a fantastic addition when enjoying any kind of Hispanic food and many Asian dishes as well. I also like adding rosemary, basil, and toasted sage to boxed rice. Not all together, but individually. If you're uncertain, just match the seasoning to whatever else you plan on eating with your rice and it's basically impossible to mess up.
10. Fry boxed rice for added texture and flavor
Box rice doesn't need to be fried, but doing so is a fantastic way to turn up flavor and improve texture. Obviously, fried rice has a pleasing blend of soft and crispy textures, something boxed rice easily benefits from. In addition, you'll need some kind of fat, like oil or butter to fry it in, and that adds to your boxed rice's flavor. You can take it a step further and add an egg for an even more complex texture and taste. Not to mention, it'll give you rice a blast of protein, too.
Typically, it's best to fry day-old rice, but using freshly cooked rice is okay too. After all, it's not like boxed rice comes in massive portions leaving us with ample leftovers every time. Regardless of whether you make a new batch or not, frying your rice is as easy as tossing it in a large frying pan or wok with a touch of oil and allowing it to crisp up nicely. You will want to stir and flip it periodically, but not too frequently or your rice won't develop crispy edges. My favorite simple fried rice is made with garlic, onion, chili oil, and sesame oil. The flavors come together perfectly and give rice exactly what it needs to play more than just a supporting role in your meal. Really though, thanks to rice's subtle taste, the sky's the limit when it comes to making fried rice.
11. Stir in shredded cheese
I think cheese is a magical ingredient that not only tastes drool-worthy all by itself but has the power to seriously improve just about any dish you put it in. Obviously, this includes boxed rice. A small sprinkle of shredded or grated cheese on top works wonders for boxed rice's flavor. It doesn't even matter if it is flavored, or what flavor it is, just throw some cheese on it. Yum! In addition to simply using cheese as a garnish, you can also stir a handful or two right into the rice when it is done cooking. It'll melt into the rice and form a deliciously gooey texture that no one can deny, except for maybe vegans and lactose-intolerant people. I have a sneaking suspicion that they won't be happy about having to turn it down though.
As you know, cheese comes in a world of different varieties, all of which boast their own unique taste. However, I haven't found a cheese yet that I don't like paired with boxed rice. Parmesan and Romano, sharp cheddar, or a blend of Mexican cheeses are my go-to picks, but that's probably because I keep them stocked at all times. I also love Havarti and Muenster in rice. Or, for something more decadent, I grab Gruyère or brie.
12. Incorporate boxed rice into countless recipes
While I've covered quite a few cooking and ingredient upgrades so far, there's no question that incorporating your boxed rice into various dishes pays off in the flavor department. Sure, boxed rice makes a wonderful side dish as-is, especially if you use one of the upgrades I mentioned above. Even so, using boxed rice as a building block for a meal is a surefire way to improve its texture and flavor.
There's a nearly limitless number of recipes you can use boxed rice in. After all, rice is a staple food for people worldwide, so you can find and use it in a myriad of regional cuisines. Anything from African to Hispanic to Asian to Indian cuisine (which is technically Asian, even if we don't always think of it as such) and beyond provides you with an avenue to improve boxed rice.
One of my favorite ways to use boxed rice is in vegetable rice soup. If you use a slow cooker, you can add it uncooked and let it soak up the flavors and broth while it cooks. However, I typically wait until my soup is almost done before adding it to ensure the ideal texture. Boxed rice and Asian lettuce wraps are also a match made in heaven, regardless of what other toppings you use in your wraps. I like tempeh with peanut sauce. Of course, there are also classics like chicken and sausage gumbo, some grain bowls, and tons of Mexican dishes.