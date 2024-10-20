Home Cook Dishes Out Simple Ways To Upgrade Boxed Rice

Boxed rice is the perfect pantry staple. It goes into countless recipes, is extremely easy to make, and often comes with a bit of flavor included. Boxed rice may be a bit pricier than buying plain rice in a bulk-sized bag, but it makes things unbelievably convenient. I mean, some boxed brands even sell pre-cooked rice in microwaveable bags, so it can be on your table in just about two minutes. It doesn't get much easier than that. Even so, sometimes boxed rice needs a little help if you want to make the most of it. Whether you prefer plain boxed rice or the kind that comes flavored, there's a lot you can do to turn it into a gourmet dish.

Boxed rice may not be your go-to, but it's mine. I love it and always have at least a box or two in my pantry, so it's more than fair to say I have quite a bit of experience cooking and enjoying it. Plus, upgrading store-bought products is a passion of mine and I picked up some helpful rice cooking tips during my 20 years in the food service industry. As a result, I'm kind of an expert when it comes to upgrading boxed rice. Try any one of the boxed rice upgrades below and you'll see just how transformative they can be firsthand.