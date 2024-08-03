Boxed Mac And Cheese Ranked From Worst To Best

Macaroni and cheese is the ultimate comfort food, and lucky for us, we don't always have to make it from scratch. While nothing compares to gooey, gourmet macaroni and cheese, you can grab lots of tasty boxed options from the store and whip them up in a matter of moments. Even so, they aren't all made the same; some are much tastier and creamier than others. So, which store-bought boxes of macaroni and cheese are the best, and which should be left on the shelf? The answer may surprise you.

In order to compile a definitive ranking of boxed macaroni and cheeses, I purchased and personally taste-tested several different common grocery store options. Then, I ranked them according to flavor, texture, creaminess, price, convenience, and quality overall. I'll go more in-depth on my methodology at the end, but for now, let's jump right in. That way, you can steer clear of lower-quality options and always go straight for the good stuff.

Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.