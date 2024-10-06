The Elegant Way Jacques Pépin Upgrades Pound Cake

Being an at-home chef is fun and sometimes challenging. When life gets hectic, buying premade items can be a great solution, like turning store-bought cookies into a gourmet snack. French chef Jacques Pépin, renowned for his cooking expertise, has a fantastic pound cake upgrade for a delicious home dessert.

Inspired by his granddaughter's wish to make something special for her mom, Pépin starts by trimming a premade pound cake, saving the discarded pieces to make cake crumbs in a food processor. Pépin uses wooden sticks as a guide to slice three even layers, but you also cut your cake with the cake dental floss technique. Just gently glide unflavored (waxed or unwaxed — it doesn't matter) floss through the cake to get even, easy layers.

Using seedless raspberry jam, Pépin coats each layer and the outside of the cake. If you have some extra fruit on hand, make your own ruby red jam with cherries, strawberries, and currants. Then, use an offset spatula and a cake stand to evenly spread said jam onto the cake. When fully iced, Pépin covers the outside of the cake with the leftover cake crumbs. What was once a plain, undressed pound cake is now a beautiful show-stopper with minimal effort.