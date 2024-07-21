The Affordable Filet Mignon Alternative You Should Start Grilling

The next star of your barbecue may be a steak you've never seen — the petite tender, aka the teres major. The cut is best cooked over high heat, making it the perfect contender for the grill's hot and direct flames. When sliced into medallions, it's pretty much indistinguishable from a filet mignon and just as lean and tender — but at a much lower price point. It's roughly half the price of filet mignon, averaging at $11 for 10 ounces as of July 2024, making it a premium budget option that won't hurt your wallet (per USDA).

This cut comes from the cow's shoulder section, the chuck, loved for its beefy, robust flavor. The shoulder is a heavily used muscle and yields a tougher cut of meat. However, the petite tender falls on the interior and is more delicate. The muscle runs from the outer shoulder blade to the armpit and helps extend and rotate the cow's front leg. Because of its location, the small muscle receives a lot of blood flow from the animal's movement while simultaneously remaining somewhat isolated and with less connective tissue. The result is a tender meat with maximum flavor.

This steak is hard to find because of the skill required to cut the section properly and keep everything intact. It's easy to, well, butcher the meat, figuratively speaking, so it often ends up being ground for burgers or turned into stew meat. If you're lucky to find one, get that grill fired up.