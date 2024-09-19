Here's How To Easily Toast Bread In Your Air Fryer

Looking for a way to speed up your morning routine? Use the air fryer to assist with breakfast for perfectly browned air fryer toast in three minutes. Just set your temperature to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, pop in your bread, and then once the three minutes are up, pull out your toast. In no time, your toast is ready for a thick slab of butter and jam or to be used as a delicious base for the best BLT sandwich.

The air fryer uses hot air that envelopes all sides and corners of the basket for a uniform cook that takes your toast to the next level without needing to preheat. Because air fryers use convection to "fry" food, these appliances can toast up to four standard slices of bread, maximizing your effort and time. Plus, one thing air fryers can do that most standard toasters can't is toast irregularly shaped bread, like an oval-shaped slice of sourdough. Since an air fryer basket or rack is much larger than a traditional toaster slot, you can toast the entire piece at once.