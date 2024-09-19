Here's How To Easily Toast Bread In Your Air Fryer
Looking for a way to speed up your morning routine? Use the air fryer to assist with breakfast for perfectly browned air fryer toast in three minutes. Just set your temperature to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, pop in your bread, and then once the three minutes are up, pull out your toast. In no time, your toast is ready for a thick slab of butter and jam or to be used as a delicious base for the best BLT sandwich.
The air fryer uses hot air that envelopes all sides and corners of the basket for a uniform cook that takes your toast to the next level without needing to preheat. Because air fryers use convection to "fry" food, these appliances can toast up to four standard slices of bread, maximizing your effort and time. Plus, one thing air fryers can do that most standard toasters can't is toast irregularly shaped bread, like an oval-shaped slice of sourdough. Since an air fryer basket or rack is much larger than a traditional toaster slot, you can toast the entire piece at once.
Air fryer versus toaster
There are numerous tips and quick ways to toast bread, but the air fryer's three-minute toast time is hard to beat. Air fryers are a type of high-temperature convection oven, which allows circulating hot air to surround the toast inside the basket or tray, creating uniform crispy textures and quick-heating eating.
On the other hand, a toaster uses infrared radiation to heat foods using heating coils. Infrared heat travels through these coils inside the toaster, only toasting the surface of the bread. Since these appliances use different heating methods, certain foods cook better than others. An air fryer is the best for batch-making toast, reheating leftovers, and creating toasty French grilled cheese sandwiches — just toast it at 380 degrees Fahrenheit, and flip it halfway through.
The toaster is ideal for a single piece of toast since the air inside the air fryer may dry it out. With a little patience, the standard toaster can even heat tortillas for your taco nights or veggie patties for a burger dinner. So whether you're in the mood for a comforting cinnamon toast recipe or topping your toast with bougie French butter like Ina Garten, try an air fryer for speedy results.