Throw Your Wraps In The Air Fryer For A Crispy Outer Crust

Who doesn't love the satisfying crunch of a sandwich wrap? It offers the perfect bite that releases a flavorful melding of sauces, meats, and vegetables. But having a crispy outer layer can truly set this meal apart from a taco or sandwich, and achieving this textural balance is possible by using a multifaceted tool you probably already have in your kitchen — an air fryer. Smaller and more efficient than a convection oven, it also works better than a microwave. The Ninja Air Fryer even has a crisper plate that's just the right size for toasting a wrap, but any brand or model will do.

After sifting through dozens of recipes for wraps, we've confidently concluded that one made from a flour tortilla is the perfect pair for an air fryer. In general, tortillas can be puffed into chewy bread or transformed into sturdy chips. And with wraps, you can get the best of both worlds — a crispy toasted outside while the inner part of the tortilla stays soft thanks to the moist ingredients yet not too dry, not too gummy, and not too gooey.

The other good news is that making this meal won't take much time. First, preheat your air fryer to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Then, drizzle a tablespoon of olive oil in the cooking basket or onto the crisper tray. Assemble your wrap, adding any pre-cooked or prepped ingredients and snuggly securing them inside. Now, here's where the magic happens — place it all in the fryer for three to four minutes until you see a golden color form on the outside. And voilà — your deli-worthy meal is ready!