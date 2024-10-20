Throw Your Wraps In The Air Fryer For A Crispy Outer Crust
Who doesn't love the satisfying crunch of a sandwich wrap? It offers the perfect bite that releases a flavorful melding of sauces, meats, and vegetables. But having a crispy outer layer can truly set this meal apart from a taco or sandwich, and achieving this textural balance is possible by using a multifaceted tool you probably already have in your kitchen — an air fryer. Smaller and more efficient than a convection oven, it also works better than a microwave. The Ninja Air Fryer even has a crisper plate that's just the right size for toasting a wrap, but any brand or model will do.
After sifting through dozens of recipes for wraps, we've confidently concluded that one made from a flour tortilla is the perfect pair for an air fryer. In general, tortillas can be puffed into chewy bread or transformed into sturdy chips. And with wraps, you can get the best of both worlds — a crispy toasted outside while the inner part of the tortilla stays soft thanks to the moist ingredients yet not too dry, not too gummy, and not too gooey.
The other good news is that making this meal won't take much time. First, preheat your air fryer to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Then, drizzle a tablespoon of olive oil in the cooking basket or onto the crisper tray. Assemble your wrap, adding any pre-cooked or prepped ingredients and snuggly securing them inside. Now, here's where the magic happens — place it all in the fryer for three to four minutes until you see a golden color form on the outside. And voilà — your deli-worthy meal is ready!
How to get the best air fried wrap results every time
This handheld meal is relatively simple to make, but here are a few tips for getting the best results every time with your grilled wrap. First, when it comes to your air fryer, it's ideal to clean it after every use. This may sound a bit excessive, especially considering that the device doesn't use much oil and, therefore, doesn't create a big, greasy mess. But tortillas have a neutral flavor that will easily pick up any lingering residue, which can lead to unwanted transference that could muddle the overall taste. To keep things tidy, you can line the appliance with parchment paper, which also prevents the machine from smoking.
For the wrap itself, we recommend sticking to flour tortillas. Corn tortillas can struggle to stay closed and burn easier than their flour counterparts. As for the filling, don't overdo it. Make sure to leave a couple of inches of space on either side as rolling it together will compress and spread everything out evenly if you get the amount just right.
You can also get creative and drop a few next-level add-ons to perk up a standard wrap. Condiments can help to saturate and elevate base ingredients: Consider adding spicy mayo, aioli, pesto, or a jam for richness. Herbs are another great way to freshen things up, with cilantro, basil, and parsley acting as great choices. If you want more depth of flavor, consider adding pickled vegetables, sliced hot peppers, sun-dried tomatoes, or bacon bits to your wrap. And of course fill it with your choice of meat, cheeses, and lettuce.