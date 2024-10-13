How To Properly Reheat Bacon In The Air Fryer

Attempting to reheat bacon can often lead to a splattering mess, with pieces that quickly burn to an acrid crisp. That's why Food Republic sought advice from Clare Andrews, author of "The Ultimate Air Fryer Cookbook: One Basket Meals," which releases on November 7, 2024. According to her, the air fryer is definitely the best way to go, but you do need to stay vigilant when using it.

First, Andrews recommends setting the air fryer to about 350 degrees Fahrenheit — lower than the temperature used for cooking raw bacon. Since the bacon is already cooked, blasting it at a higher heat can cause it to burn quickly. Also, this isn't a situation where you can set a timer and let it air fry without oversight. "Cook the bacon for two to four minutes," Andrew suggests, "checking after two minutes to avoid overcooking and turning each piece." A small pair of tongs from a restaurant supply store is ideal for flipping the hot and slippery strips.

"Be careful[,] as bacon can crisp up quickly in an air fryer, so keep an eye on it to prevent burning," Andrews warns. Once the residual fat is bubbling and the bacon looks refreshed, remove it from the air fryer ASAP. It's better to take it out just a touch before it's fully done — the strips will crisp up slightly as they sit out.