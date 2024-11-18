Can You Get Free Beef Fat At Costco? Not So Fast

You might have seen rumors on TikTok or other social media that Costco butchers give out beef fat if asked. As exciting as this thought might be, it is 100% false. Costco may be the absolute best store to buy meat from, but the chain isn't so generous that it gives away free products.

Costco's butchers cut and trim a wide variety of proteins for customers, and throughout the process, they likely accumulate impressive amounts of leftover fat. However, this is a revenue opportunity, not a freebie. In a Reddit thread about the so-called free fat, a user claiming to be a meat department employee said the bulk-buy chain sells excess fat to rendering companies. This is much like how Costco sells unsold produce to farms for livestock feed.

It may be tempting to go to your local warehouse and ask for free tallow anyway, but it's simply too good to be true. A Costco butcher giving away beef fat is tantamount to theft and would likely result in that employee losing their job. But while this rumor is unfortunately false, there is a cornucopia of other ways to maximize your dollar at the Costco meat counter.