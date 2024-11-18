Can You Get Free Beef Fat At Costco? Not So Fast
You might have seen rumors on TikTok or other social media that Costco butchers give out beef fat if asked. As exciting as this thought might be, it is 100% false. Costco may be the absolute best store to buy meat from, but the chain isn't so generous that it gives away free products.
Costco's butchers cut and trim a wide variety of proteins for customers, and throughout the process, they likely accumulate impressive amounts of leftover fat. However, this is a revenue opportunity, not a freebie. In a Reddit thread about the so-called free fat, a user claiming to be a meat department employee said the bulk-buy chain sells excess fat to rendering companies. This is much like how Costco sells unsold produce to farms for livestock feed.
It may be tempting to go to your local warehouse and ask for free tallow anyway, but it's simply too good to be true. A Costco butcher giving away beef fat is tantamount to theft and would likely result in that employee losing their job. But while this rumor is unfortunately false, there is a cornucopia of other ways to maximize your dollar at the Costco meat counter.
Costco meat counter hacks that are proven to save you money
Costco's meat counter has plenty of hidden goldmines that can save you money, without compromising on the quality of your ingredients. To get cheaper ground beef at Costco, ask your butcher for a "chub." These are huge rolls of lean meat that you can portion out at home and freeze for later use, ensuring you've got plenty of cheap yet flavorful beef to use at your convenience. You definitely save more per pound compared to buying smaller portions.
Speaking of bulk beef, have you ever purchased an untrimmed beef tenderloin from Costco? It's one of the best ways to get cheaper steak at the chain without compromising on quality, all thanks to a little extra effort. This giant slab of red meat yields multiple filet mignons and plenty of extra beef besides, not to mention ample fat you can render down yourself (it's almost as good as getting it for free).
Finally, you might be lucky enough to find mislabeled Costco meat items that you should grab immediately. A prime rib or rack of lamb that would ordinarily cost you a pretty penny might be yours for less, if you notice that the price is very low and likely misprinted. Whether or not Costco will honor an incorrect price tag boils down to the staff at your location, but you could potentially hit the jackpot.