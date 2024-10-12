The Cut Of Beef To Buy At Costco For Cheaper Steaks

You've probably noticed that pre-cut versions of foods, whether it's produce or meat, are often more expensive than whole versions. That's because you're paying for staff labor and the convenience of not having to do it yourself. But Costco understands that some people want to trade convenience for a lower price. If you're in the market for cheap but high-quality steaks, consider getting an untrimmed beef tenderloin during your next Costco outing.

This subprimal cut of the cow may have a hefty price tag, but Costco's math plays out in the customer's favor. With a bit of butchering know-how, the average shopper can get eight or more filet mignons out of a whole tenderloin, depending on the size of the cut and the chosen thickness of the steaks, along with some extra meat perfect for stews, stir fries, and kabobs. Even without the extra meat, untrimmed tenderloins are still an incredible value: Costco's filet mignons can run around $38 each when sold in an eight-pack, so you can get the same number of cuts while dodging a $300 price tag, making this one of the cheapest ways to get beautiful steaks from the thrifty retailer.

At your local Costco, already-trimmed tenderloins might sit in the cooler with the rest of the meats, but you may have to speak to a butcher about purchasing an untrimmed one from the back. Since the staff is so knowledgeable, take the time to ask for tips on butchering, preparation, and cooking to maximize the value of this hefty slab of beef.