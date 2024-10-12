The Cut Of Beef To Buy At Costco For Cheaper Steaks
You've probably noticed that pre-cut versions of foods, whether it's produce or meat, are often more expensive than whole versions. That's because you're paying for staff labor and the convenience of not having to do it yourself. But Costco understands that some people want to trade convenience for a lower price. If you're in the market for cheap but high-quality steaks, consider getting an untrimmed beef tenderloin during your next Costco outing.
This subprimal cut of the cow may have a hefty price tag, but Costco's math plays out in the customer's favor. With a bit of butchering know-how, the average shopper can get eight or more filet mignons out of a whole tenderloin, depending on the size of the cut and the chosen thickness of the steaks, along with some extra meat perfect for stews, stir fries, and kabobs. Even without the extra meat, untrimmed tenderloins are still an incredible value: Costco's filet mignons can run around $38 each when sold in an eight-pack, so you can get the same number of cuts while dodging a $300 price tag, making this one of the cheapest ways to get beautiful steaks from the thrifty retailer.
At your local Costco, already-trimmed tenderloins might sit in the cooler with the rest of the meats, but you may have to speak to a butcher about purchasing an untrimmed one from the back. Since the staff is so knowledgeable, take the time to ask for tips on butchering, preparation, and cooking to maximize the value of this hefty slab of beef.
How to butcher an untrimmed beef tenderloin
Ready to learn how to portion your Costco tenderloin into individual steaks? First, take a sharp knife and trim away the excess fat. You can render it down later to make tallow. Knowing what beef tallow is and how to use it is a great way to keep your kitchen zero-waste. Next, remove the silver skin by slipping your knife underneath, pulling it up at a slight 45-degree angle, and slicing along the tenderloin to separate the meat from the thin layer. You can save these strips to throw into a beef stock, as they're rich in collagen, but it's fine to toss them as well.
Separate the chain, or the excess muscle surrounding the tenderloin, from the rest of the meat and set this aside. Butcher off both the tapered tail and the end with the side muscle away from the center roast. Also called the chateaubriand, this middle part of the tenderloin can be cut into plenty of inexpensive filet mignons.
The end of the tenderloin with the side muscle has a couple of uses. You can remove the side muscles and cut the remaining meat into more filet steaks, or leave this end whole and cook it as a roast. Meanwhile, the removed tail and chain muscles are great when sliced thin for a Hunan-style beef stir fry or cubed for a hearty beef and Guinness stew. Aside from the cheaper price, the best part of an untrimmed tenderloin is the plethora of meat you get for all kinds of recipes.