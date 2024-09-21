How To Get Cheaper Ground Beef At Costco

As inflation has continued to affect grocery prices across the board, consumers are looking for ways to slash their food spending. Warehouse giant Costco is beloved for its buy-in-bulk deals on everything from fruit and vegetables to bottled water and freezer favorites. Since meat is typically one of the most expensive items on a grocery bill, finding ways to save money on it is crucial.

Plus, having plenty of ground beef on hand is a quick and easy way to whip up hearty, family-friendly meals, including tacos, spaghetti, hamburgers, and more. The Costco meat counter already sells plenty of packs of ground beef, typically at a cheaper price point than local grocery store chains. However, it's simple to save even more money on ground beef at Costco by using this trick: Simply ask the butcher for a 10-pound "chub" of ground beef. A chub of ground beef is leaner than Costco's other offerings, as fat trimmings are added to make fattier blends, such as 80/20 and 85/15.

Costco's beef chubs — only available by special request — are usually 92-95% lean ground beef, making them ideally suited for chili, spaghetti sauces, and sloppy joes. While prices vary from store to store, employees claim that the cost of these 10-pound chubs is generally about 15% cheaper per pound than Costco's other ground beef offerings.