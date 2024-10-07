If You Find A Mislabeled Price On Meat At Costco, Grab It Immediately
Out of the many mistakes shoppers make at Costco, not checking labels is a big one. When looking at Costco's butcher counter, you may happen upon a price that is shockingly low, even for the warehouse — known for its reasonably priced bougie cuts of meat. Lucky customers have reportedly hit the jackpot after finding large selections of meat that have been mislabeled, and odds are that Costco employees will honor the low price. One Reddit user in Santa Clarita, California found a large rack of lamb ribs incorrectly labeled at $4.49 per pound. Jealous users in the comments both celebrated the member's win and wished to discover a mistake like this at their own Costco. One user joked, "Okay, I have a serious problem with the quality of my local Costco. They're too [darn] good and never make mistakes like this I can take advantage of."
Another user shared on Reddit that they scored an entire rack of beef ribs for only four cents after Costco's cashier honored the mislabeled price. Another poster clarified that the self-checkout flagged their own obvious misprint, but the employee paid it no mind. "I was willing to pay the accurate price if asked, but she just cleared the error and sent me on my way." While some comments speculate that this "mislabel" could actually be Costco's attempt at offloading product that is about to spoil, others chalked it up to pure good luck.
You may or may not get lucky with mislabeled meat at Costco
When it comes to Costco, customer service is their main focus. A large portion of Costco's profits come not from the merchandise sold but from the annual membership fees. In order to encourage shoppers to keep renewing their memberships each year, Costco prioritizes things like low prices, having one of the easiest return policies, and possibly looking the other way if a product is mislabeled. Of course, this decision ultimately comes down to the particular employee or management team — so some customers have received the short end of the stick when it comes to mislabeled meat.
One user on Reddit shared that they found a very cheap deal on ribeyes at Costco, only to find out that the price was incorrectly labeled after a meat department employee wrapped it up and corrected the price without notice. The user lamented, "Okay, so they were mismarked. It happens. But I'm still kinda upset that he took my [$]8.99 pack and remarked at [$]13.99 and never mentioned a thing about it."
It was pointed out in the comments that this was probably a system error that was automatically fixed when the employee helped rewrap it, and a manager would most likely have honored the first price if asked. According to seasoned members who have experienced this type of accommodation firsthand, Costco's priority is keeping guests happy whenever possible — even if they lose a few dollars in the process.