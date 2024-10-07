If You Find A Mislabeled Price On Meat At Costco, Grab It Immediately

Out of the many mistakes shoppers make at Costco, not checking labels is a big one. When looking at Costco's butcher counter, you may happen upon a price that is shockingly low, even for the warehouse — known for its reasonably priced bougie cuts of meat. Lucky customers have reportedly hit the jackpot after finding large selections of meat that have been mislabeled, and odds are that Costco employees will honor the low price. One Reddit user in Santa Clarita, California found a large rack of lamb ribs incorrectly labeled at $4.49 per pound. Jealous users in the comments both celebrated the member's win and wished to discover a mistake like this at their own Costco. One user joked, "Okay, I have a serious problem with the quality of my local Costco. They're too [darn] good and never make mistakes like this I can take advantage of."

Another user shared on Reddit that they scored an entire rack of beef ribs for only four cents after Costco's cashier honored the mislabeled price. Another poster clarified that the self-checkout flagged their own obvious misprint, but the employee paid it no mind. "I was willing to pay the accurate price if asked, but she just cleared the error and sent me on my way." While some comments speculate that this "mislabel" could actually be Costco's attempt at offloading product that is about to spoil, others chalked it up to pure good luck.