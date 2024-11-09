Broiling Vs Grilling: What's The Difference?

Grilling and broiling are both methods of cooking using direct heat at high temperatures to achieve a delicious seared exterior on meats and veggies. But what are the differences between the two cooking techniques? And what are the benefits of choosing one over the other?

The clearest difference between grilling and broiling is the directionality of the heat source. Both use an open flame, but a grill's flame cooks food from below while broilers cook from above. This can have an impact on the flavor, especially for meats, as the juices that aren't absorbed by the protein drip into the flames, which helps to impart that desirable smokiness that's so valued in barbecue. Broiling creates a Maillard reaction (not to be confused with caramelization) in its own right, but broiled meats will lack some of that signature smokiness and char.

Cook times can also be a differentiator between grilling and broiling. It's not recommended to broil for over 10 minutes, as there's a heightened fire risk given the lessened temperature control. For foods that have a longer cooking time than 10 minutes, broiling is best used solely to finish off the cooking process for a beautiful crust.