The 'Rule Of 3s' You Should Consider When Grilling Steak

It's often said that cooking over an open fire is among the most difficult techniques for a cook to master, and it's true that manning a grill full of meat can be intimidating. But there are certain tips and tricks you can use to make sure that blackened, overcooked steaks are a thing of the past. One trick that is wonderfully simple is the so-called "rule of threes." It's an easy cooking technique that works great for average grocery store steaks (which are usually cut to around one to one-and-a-half inches thick), and can help you nail that perfect medium-rare cook every time.

There are four steps here: Grill one side of the steak over direct, high heat for three minutes, then flip and do the same on the other side. Then, repeat the first two steps, but over a lower, indirect heat. This is almost like searing your steak in a hot pan and then finishing it off in a cooler oven. You'll want to build your fire accordingly, so that you've got a super hot side for getting a great char on your steak, and a side off of the flames or coals that'll deliver a much gentler cook. If you've got a gas grill, this should be no trouble, but if you're grilling over charcoal, just keep your coals to one side of the barbecue drum to ensure that you've got space that isn't directly over them.