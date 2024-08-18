Does It Really Matter If You Preheat Your Grill?

When you get the urge for some succulent seared steak, juicy charred homemade all-American cheeseburgers, or deliciously smoky vegetables, it's very tempting to just light the grill and toss the food onto the grates. But if you don't preheat the grill first, you're missing a key step that can have a huge impact on how the food turns out. Why is it so important, and do you really need to do it every time? Food Republic asked Rich Parente, the chef and owner of Clock Tower Grill in Brewster, New York, for some expert advice.

"Preheating your grill is absolutely necessary," Parente told us. "If the grill isn't hot enough, your food can stick." When items for grilling are placed on a cool surface, the grates don't produce sufficient conductive heat and a chemical bond forms between the food and the metal. This bond isn't easy to break, so the meat, veg, or fish can tear when you lift it. You want the food to audibly sizzle when it makes contact with the already-hot grates, then it will start to sear and release itself more easily to make flipping a breeze.

A hot grill affects how the food looks and tastes, too. That's because "a nicely preheated grill helps to create those quintessential grill marks and develop a good char," explained Parente. In order to get those dazzling crosshatch marks on meat, and all the caramelized flavor that comes with them, you need the grates searingly hot.