Does It Really Matter If You Preheat Your Grill?
When you get the urge for some succulent seared steak, juicy charred homemade all-American cheeseburgers, or deliciously smoky vegetables, it's very tempting to just light the grill and toss the food onto the grates. But if you don't preheat the grill first, you're missing a key step that can have a huge impact on how the food turns out. Why is it so important, and do you really need to do it every time? Food Republic asked Rich Parente, the chef and owner of Clock Tower Grill in Brewster, New York, for some expert advice.
"Preheating your grill is absolutely necessary," Parente told us. "If the grill isn't hot enough, your food can stick." When items for grilling are placed on a cool surface, the grates don't produce sufficient conductive heat and a chemical bond forms between the food and the metal. This bond isn't easy to break, so the meat, veg, or fish can tear when you lift it. You want the food to audibly sizzle when it makes contact with the already-hot grates, then it will start to sear and release itself more easily to make flipping a breeze.
A hot grill affects how the food looks and tastes, too. That's because "a nicely preheated grill helps to create those quintessential grill marks and develop a good char," explained Parente. In order to get those dazzling crosshatch marks on meat, and all the caramelized flavor that comes with them, you need the grates searingly hot.
How long to preheat gas and charcoal grills
Preheating is essential according to experts like chef Rich Parente — but how long do you need to wait? Nobody wants food that is overcooked because the grates are cool, so it takes a long while — or which is undercooked in the center and risks foodborne illnesses. Timing is key, and exactly how long the preheating process takes depends on the type and size of your grill.
Although gas grills might seem to get hot pretty quickly, you need to remain patient for the grates to reach the right temperature, especially with larger models. Allow the grill to preheat for at least 10 to 15 minutes with the burners on high, then alter the temperature for what you're cooking. Or if you're going for something that requires a low and slow approach, such as brisket or ribs, preheat it for 25 to 30 minutes on medium before you start cooking.
If yours is charcoal – which Bobby Flay prefers over gas grills for the flavor it provides — then reaching the optimum temperature is a longer process. Using a chimney starter, it takes around 15 to 25 minutes for the charcoal to heat up. Wait until the top coals start to look gray and ashy. Once you've added the charcoal to the grill, cover it for 15 minutes, and leave the grill vents open to let air in. Then you're ready to sizzle and sear like a pro.