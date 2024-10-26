A Crock Pot Veteran Shows Us 13 Mistakes To Avoid When Making Crock Pot Soup

You may think nothing is easier than making crock pot soup, and you wouldn't be entirely wrong if you did. Essentially, you just have to get all of the ingredients into the appliance, seal the lid, and let them slowly cook for hours. You can make almost any kind of soup you can think of in a crock pot, too. Even so, there are actually a handful of mistakes to avoid when making slow cooker soup if you want to achieve the best taste and texture, which, of course, you do.

I love a good crock pot soup, especially in the colder months of the year. The utter simplicity of making soup in a slow cooker really speaks to me and the room for error is seriously diminished. Best of all, slow cooker soup is the perfect way to use up whatever you have in your fridge and pantry, so I make it all the time. During my countless attempts at making crock pot soups and stews, I've experienced many mishaps and even more successes. In addition, I've looked into what celebrity chefs have to say about the matter. Keep reading to learn what all my trial and error adventures, research, and experience with crock pot soups have taught me, so you can skip the mistakes and make the most of every crock pot soup you prepare.