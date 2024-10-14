The Most Underrated Canned Foods You Should Be Using

Canned foods aren't everyone's go-to choice for most ingredients. A lot of the time, they just don't measure up to their fresh counterparts, especially when it comes to fruits and vegetables. Even so, there are quite a few canned foods you may want to rethink. Whether you've been overlooking a particular canned food because you didn't know you could get it in a can, it is an unfamiliar ingredient, or you simply aren't sure what to make with it, the upcoming list of underrated canned foods deserve a second chance. In fact, you should probably be using them all of the time.

I asked several experts what underrated canned foods they like to use and why, and they had a lot to say about the topic. The list of experts I consulted includes experienced chefs and cooks, food bloggers, and dietitians, so trusting their recommendations should come easily and I wouldn't be surprised if you added a couple of their recommendations to your grocery list as soon as you're done reading through this article. After all, once you learn what they have to say, something tells me you'll want to start using them, too.