The Most Underrated Canned Foods You Should Be Using
Canned foods aren't everyone's go-to choice for most ingredients. A lot of the time, they just don't measure up to their fresh counterparts, especially when it comes to fruits and vegetables. Even so, there are quite a few canned foods you may want to rethink. Whether you've been overlooking a particular canned food because you didn't know you could get it in a can, it is an unfamiliar ingredient, or you simply aren't sure what to make with it, the upcoming list of underrated canned foods deserve a second chance. In fact, you should probably be using them all of the time.
I asked several experts what underrated canned foods they like to use and why, and they had a lot to say about the topic. The list of experts I consulted includes experienced chefs and cooks, food bloggers, and dietitians, so trusting their recommendations should come easily and I wouldn't be surprised if you added a couple of their recommendations to your grocery list as soon as you're done reading through this article. After all, once you learn what they have to say, something tells me you'll want to start using them, too.
Evaporated milk
First up on the list of the most underrated canned foods you should be using is evaporated milk. Thicker than regular milk and much more shelf stable, it has the power to add a rich, creamy taste and texture to countless dishes. Celines Martinez, a dietician who also has a degree in culinary arts and works with Hebni Nutrition Consultants, says, "Canned evaporated milk (and canned coconut milk) can be used for cream sauces, soups, and curries." And that's just for starters.
Lisa A. Lotts, the owner and publisher of Garlic & Zest (which has been featured in publications like Food and Wine, Oprah Daily, HuffPost, and more) also recommends canned evaporated milk. As she notes, "Most people don't use evaporated milk, but I find it invaluable for making rich sauces (both savory and sweet). It's a concentrated milk and makes the creamiest mac and cheese and richest chocolate fudge sauce."
Those are two solid endorsements for canned evaporated milk, and we should trust the experts. In addition to the uses mentioned above, it is also perfect for making silky slow-cooker soups, an array of creamy pasta sauces, and works as a great substitute for sweetened condensed milk, especially if you don't like super-sweet foods.
Tuna
Canned tuna is a favorite of many, but others not so much. Maybe it's because people think it isn't very versatile, but that couldn't be further from the truth. Canned tuna is actually a great food to keep stocked in your pantry. Expert Lisa A. Lotts says, "I always keep several cans of chunk white albacore tuna" on hand. She goes on to say, "Canned tuna is delicious when tossed into salads or used as a protein in casseroles. I add it to steamed rice or grains with a few handfuls of frozen veggies and fresh herbs for a quick, healthy weeknight meal. It's even suitable for fish cakes."
When questioned about why Lotts thinks canned tuna is so underrated by some people, she says, "When people think of canned tuna, they usually make tuna salad for sandwiches, but it's much more versatile than that and relatively inexpensive." To top it all off, canned tuna is pretty healthy, too. It is packed with protein, amino acids, taurine, vitamins, and minerals. It is also low in fat. Considering Lotts's awesome recommendations for recipes, the low cost, and its health benefits, canned tuna is sounding pretty good right now, isn't it?
Artichokes
Canned artichokes are another underrated canned food that simply shouldn't be. Not only are they super convenient compared to fresh ones (cooking and eating fresh artichokes is a labor of love), but they easily elevate a wide collection of recipes. Expert Lisa A. Lotts agrees: "Canned might seem like a step down from fresh where artichokes are concerned, but the convenience factor wins out when I want to amp up a salad or grain bowl." She also says, "Canned artichokes are delicious in salads, skillet dinners, and impromptu artichoke dips," so they offer a lot of potential. While Lotts goes on to say, "Before using, they should be drained well and patted dry with paper towels," that's still infinitely more convenient than dealing with fresh artichokes.
The Owner & Head Chef of The Forked Spoon, Jessica Randhawa, also recommends canned artichokes. When asked about her top canned goods, she says, "One of my favorite underrated canned foods is artichoke hearts. They may not be the first thing you think of when stocking your pantry, but their rich, tangy flavor enhances a variety of dishes. From tossing them into a pasta salad, incorporating them into a creamy dip, or topping a homemade pizza, canned artichoke hearts are a simple way to add sophistication to any recipe." With all the possibilities and the convenience factor combined, how could you not jump on the canned artichoke bandwagon?
Beans
Canned beans are definitely foods you should be using all of the time. According to dietician expert Celines Martinez, "Canned beans are especially great because they're high in fiber and resistant starch, which helps with blood sugar control, gut health, and weight management." So why are they underrated? Well, Martinez believes "people often overlook their nutritional benefits and versatility. Canned beans are incredibly cheap and packed with fiber, yet many people don't realize they're a 'superfood.'" She elaborated by saying, "Canned beans are perfect for stews, salads, and even eaten straight from the can. They're a convenient, nutrient-rich ingredient that can be added to almost any meal."
If that doesn't sell you on canned beans, I don't know what could, but let's see what another expert said about canned beans, as well. Fanila N Roshan, chef at Mimi's Kabob, says one of her favorite canned foods is chickpeas, aka garbanzo beans. She really likes them because they "are so versatile — they're packed with protein, making them a fantastic meat substitute in many dishes." She also likes roasting them for a snack, using them as a base for rich stews, and they are her "go-to for making homemade hummus or adding to salads for a satisfying crunch." When asked why she thinks they are somewhat underrated, Martinez says, " Chickpeas are affordable and nutrient-dense, but they're often overshadowed by trendier legumes." So, maybe it's time to give chickpeas a second look.
Sardines
Sardines are one of those foods that most people either love or hate. If you don't already love canned sardines yourself, you may want to reconsider. They are nutritious and, even if you don't know it, they have a unique salty taste (kind of like anchovies), that tastes great in quite a few dishes.
Chef Fanila N. Roshan considers sardines to be one of her favorite underrated canned foods because they "are rich in omega-3s and have a robust flavor that's often under-appreciated." She thinks "sardines might be overlooked due to their strong taste, but with the right preparation, they can elevate any dish." For example, she believes they "are excellent when tossed into a salad or mashed into a spread with herbs and lemon — perfect as a flavorful topping for flatbreads."
Another expert I consulted also recommends canned sardines. Kevin Ashton, a seasoned chef with over 40 years of experience who works as a culinary advisor at Restaurantji says, "Sardines offer a quick, nutritious source of omega-3s" and "many people don't realize the versatility and depth of flavor this ingredient can add to dishes." He likes to use them "for quick pasta with garlic, lemon, and breadcrumbs or mashed on toast with herbs."
Coconut milk
Similar to evaporated milk, but much sweeter and more flavorful, coconut milk is another star-studded canned food you should be using — if you aren't already. As an added bonus, it is a fantastic alternative for vegans. Even if that's not you, its delectable taste and rich, creamy texture make it a canned good anyone can enjoy.
Fanila N. Roshan says coconut milk is one of the ingredients you'll always find in her pantry. She also notes, "I believe canned coconut milk is an unsung hero. It adds a creamy, subtle richness to curries, soups, and even desserts." Roshan continued her praises by saying, "Coconut milk is essential in my lentil curries and stews, adding richness without overwhelming the other ingredients."
In addition to curries and stews, you can't go wrong with coconut-marinated pork tenderloin, coconut sticky rice, coconut waffles, and so much more. Coconut milk whipped cream is one of my favorites. It's light and fluffy, and the taste is phenomenal with just about any dessert you can think of. Canned coconut is also the key to making dairy-free pumpkin pie and a whole slew of other vegan desserts and dishes.
Green chiles
If you like a little heat and a lot of flavor, there's no question you should be using canned green chiles. They aren't everyone's go-to, but they are quite popular in Hispanic food and certain parts of the United States (like the west and Southwest). Chef Kevin Ashton lists green chiles as one of his favorite underrated canned foods. He says, "They add mild heat and depth to stews, enchiladas, or scrambled eggs" and are "ideal for adding mild heat to chilis, enchiladas, or scrambled eggs for a kick."
As a Colorado resident, I'm no stranger to the joys of green chilis. When green chiles are out of season, I always turn to the canned version, particularly the ones that are fire-roasted. While not as good as a fresh batch of fire-roasted chiles bought at a roadside stand or farmer's market, they are able to pick up the slack during the long off-season. I like to use them in dips, chili rellenos, tacos, burritos, macaroni and cheese, and as a burger topping. They also taste phenomenal on grilled cheese sandwiches and in creamy pasta sauces. Really, anywhere you want to add a little heat (which is almost everywhere for me), canned green chiles make a wonderful addition.
Pumpkin
Canned pumpkin purée is a fall and holiday favorite, but as chef Kevin Ashton says, it is "not just for pies, it works well in soups, sauces, and even smoothies." He likes to "use it in velvety pumpkin soups or even stir it into risotto," both of which sound delicious.
Another one of the experts I consulted, Celines Martinez, said this when I asked what her favorite underrated canned food to cook with was: "Canned pumpkin! It is by far the most underrated. Usually, we associate pumpkin with fall recipes like pumpkin pie. However, I use it year-round in a variety of dishes. It adds a nutritious boost of vitamin A and can be used in soups, chili, pasta sauces, pancakes, and even muffins. It's an easy way to incorporate a healthy, nutrient-dense vegetable into both sweet and savory recipes." She likes using it so much because it adds rich texture and flavor to dishes and notes, "Plus, who doesn't want a little sweet treat?" Um, we all do, but don't limit yourself to just sweet recipes. Remember savory dishes are on the table, as well. Thanks to canned pumpkin's versatility, removing it from your list of underrated canned foods can only be a good thing.
Peaches
While canned peaches don't compare to fresh ones, they are ideal for peach lovers who want to enjoy them all year long — not just when they are in peak harvest season. In fact, the executive chef at Repeal 33 in Savannah, Georgia, Greg Garrison, recommends them for exactly this reason. He likes to cook with canned peaches when they aren't in their seasonal prime. He says, "Oftentimes, canned peaches are the best way to keep a recipe consistent throughout a season. Whether you are buying them already canned or preserving them yourself in large batches, you end up with a consistent flavor profile in the whole batch."
According to Garrison's PR representative, he "serves a peach cocktail sauce with the local chilled shrimp" at Repeal 33. They go on to say, "If the peaches aren't in prime season, he will turn to canned peaches, as he can make the sauce in smaller batches throughout the year and keep the quality consistent." Canning peaches yourself is a whole different ball game, but using canned peaches from the grocery store is sounding better and better.
Aside from Garrison's creative peach cocktail sauce, you can also use them to whip up yummy pies, crumbles, and even drool-worthy cocktails like a peach Bellini. Another great reason to use canned peaches in recipes is that you don't have to worry about how to peel them. They always taste deliciously sweet too, so there's no guesswork surrounding whether or not they are ripe.
Hearts of palm
Hearts of palm are super underrated, at least in the United States, some of you might not even know what they are. Still, Veronica Rouse, a registered dietitian and expert with WowMD, says they are one of her top two picks for underrated canned foods because "They're packed with nutrients, including fiber, potassium, and iron, while being low in calories, making them an excellent addition to a healthy diet." Of course, their great, slightly nutty taste is another benefit.
Rouse believes "Canned hearts of palm are underrated because they're not as commonly used in North America compared to other canned vegetables." With this in mind, "many people are unfamiliar with their taste and texture or are unsure how to incorporate them into everyday meals. Additionally, they're often associated only with salads, when in fact, hearts of palm can be used in a variety of dishes, from plant-based mains to soups and pasta." She recommends making a hearty bean salad with them like so: "Combine sliced hearts of palm with chickpeas, cucumber, red onion, and optional feta cheese. Whisk together olive oil, lemon juice, oregano, salt, and pepper for a tangy dressing, then toss the salad to coat. This protein-rich, fiber-packed salad is perfect for a light lunch or dinner, and can help lower cholesterol."
Now that you have a solid recipe to start with, there's no reason to overlook canned hearts of palm the next time you go grocery shopping. They might just surprise you.
Tomatoes and Ro-Tel
Depending on who you ask, canned tomatoes may not be underrated at all. However, some people still overlook them — not me though. I love starting red gravy (marinara) with a can of tomatoes or tomato paste. I don't have to worry about blanching and peeling them first, they are ready whenever I need them without going bad, and they are super inexpensive. I'm not the only one who feels this way, either.
Dietician Celines Martinez says, "Canned tomatoes, who doesn't use these red jewels? They are incredibly versatile for sauces, soups, stews, and more." She also notes that they "are a tasty base for pizza sauces, pasta dishes, soups, and even sandwiches." Truly, you can use canned tomatoes a million ways in your kitchen. If you aren't already, get on it.
In addition to regular canned tomatoes, Ro-Tel should be a favorite of anyone who likes a touch of heat. Expert Lisa A. Lotts definitely recommends it. As she says, "Ro-Tel is a combination of green chiles, onions, and fire-roasted tomatoes — add a can to brothy soups, stews, chili recipes, or even taco meat for a spicy tomato kick." She goes on to mention that while "most people associate Ro-Tel with that Velveeta queso dip, its ingredients pair well with Mexican, Southwestern or Texas-inspired dishes," as well. Sure, queso is tasty and all, but Ro-Tel is much more than a contributor to just that one simple dip. You won't regret giving it a try.
Chipotle peppers in adobo sauce
Chipotle peppers in adobo sauce are extremely underrated in some circles (and cultures), and highly prevalent in others. So, while a few of you may be privy to their delicious potential, it's fair to say many of you probably are not. If you fall into the latter category, you are in for a treat. They are spicy, smoky, rich, and packed with an abundance of flavors you won't find anywhere else. Seriously, when it comes to Hispanic cuisine, there is no substitute. It's a wonder you can even find so much flavor in a can. Not only are the peppers super yummy, but some people think you should be buying canned chipotles just for the adobo sauce.
According to expert Jessica Randhawa, "Another hidden gem in the canned food aisle is chipotle peppers in adobo sauce. These smoky, spicy peppers add a deep, complex flavor to marinades, sauces, and stews. I love using them to spice up my chili recipes or to add a kick to a homemade enchilada sauce. Just a small amount can transform an entire dish, which is why I always keep a can on hand." I mean, yes, please. This unexpected canned goodie has the power to turn lots of bland dishes into something extraordinary — don't sleep on it.