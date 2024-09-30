Give Tuna Noodle Casserole A Gourmet Twist With A Few Additions

When you think of gourmet foods, tuna casserole may not be the first dish that comes to mind. However, that doesn't mean this nutritious and reliable meal can't take on gourmet flavors and produce delectable results. The classic recipe typically involves canned tuna, cooked pasta, frozen peas, cheese, and some flavor of condensed soup.

Make an upscale tuna casserole by incorporating different ingredients into the base mixture. While frozen peas are typically tossed in, revamp the dish by sauteing fresh vegetables (like cherry tomatoes for a burst of acidity) with diced garlic. Doing so creates more depth of flavor in every bite. Incorporate cooked mushrooms to add a savory umami flavor. Kale and spinach also seamlessly blend in for a much-needed pop of color and slight bitterness that complements the casserole's salty notes and cuts through the richness of cream.

Another key move to make your tuna casserole more gourmet is to ditch the condensed soup altogether. Instead, make your own sauce. Go traditional and make a roux. Pour in a splash of white wine at the end to get a white sauce with a lavish taste. Or, try a roux-based cheese sauce like parmesan mushroom for bold, sharp notes or classic cheddar for a yummy melt. Use freshly shredded cheese for each to ensure maximum flavor and gooey gourmet goodness.