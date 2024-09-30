Give Tuna Noodle Casserole A Gourmet Twist With A Few Additions
When you think of gourmet foods, tuna casserole may not be the first dish that comes to mind. However, that doesn't mean this nutritious and reliable meal can't take on gourmet flavors and produce delectable results. The classic recipe typically involves canned tuna, cooked pasta, frozen peas, cheese, and some flavor of condensed soup.
Make an upscale tuna casserole by incorporating different ingredients into the base mixture. While frozen peas are typically tossed in, revamp the dish by sauteing fresh vegetables (like cherry tomatoes for a burst of acidity) with diced garlic. Doing so creates more depth of flavor in every bite. Incorporate cooked mushrooms to add a savory umami flavor. Kale and spinach also seamlessly blend in for a much-needed pop of color and slight bitterness that complements the casserole's salty notes and cuts through the richness of cream.
Another key move to make your tuna casserole more gourmet is to ditch the condensed soup altogether. Instead, make your own sauce. Go traditional and make a roux. Pour in a splash of white wine at the end to get a white sauce with a lavish taste. Or, try a roux-based cheese sauce like parmesan mushroom for bold, sharp notes or classic cheddar for a yummy melt. Use freshly shredded cheese for each to ensure maximum flavor and gooey gourmet goodness.
Gourmet toppings for tuna casserole
In addition to tweaking the ingredients inside the casserole for a gourmet flare, give the topping some extra attention. Treat it like a vessel to impart more texture and flavor. After all, classic tuna casseroles can be mushy due to the soft ingredients — especially if you accidentally overcook the pasta. Give your tuna casserole the crunch it deserves by topping it with artisan potato chips or brown butter toasted bread crumbs. Top the tuna with these buttery tidbits right before baking to create a rich and crunchy crust.
If you want to dive deep into gourmet foods, count on refined notes, like those from capers, Worcestershire sauce or truffles. The truffle's earthy flavor pairs well with nutty cheeses, like parmesan or gruyère, resulting in a luxurious flavor. Add a splash of truffle oil and grated parmesan cheese into the breadcrumb topping of your tuna casserole before baking, or shave real truffles and gruyère in larger pieces on top of the dish for bursts of decadence. Garnish your tuna casserole with your favorite herbs, like chives or dill, to create a fresh brightness and punch of herbaceous flavor.