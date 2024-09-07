The Comfort Food Oprah Winfrey Would Eat As Her Last Meal

Media mogul Oprah Winfrey has been telling us her favorite things for decades. Back in 2019, the OWN creator opened up about her then-current relationship with food and what she ate. In that People interview, she revealed what type of meal she would choose for her last, if she could have anything in the world. While some might expect the billionaire to pick a gastronomic delicacy cooked by a Michelin-starred chef, Oprah shared a favorite that was a homey classic: pasta. More specifically, tuna noodle casserole.

"I love a thing all thrown together in a skillet," the longtime host told the outlet. "It's part of the life that I grew up with. When I grew up, tuna casserole was one of my favorite things in the world because you get all the stuff mixed together. And I'm one of those people who loves to mix all of my food together."

As with many other casseroles, Oprah's last meal pick is low-fuss and versatile. A tuna casserole recipe can be by the book or remixed with inventive flavor profiles, so you'll never be bored with it.