At first glance, noodles, cheese, canned tuna, a creamy sauce, and cornflakes sounds like an interesting combo. However, these ingredients combine to produce a rich, gooey, salty, and satisfyingly nostalgic casserole. Since many of the dish's ingredients, like the tuna and pasta, are pretty soft, avoid an entirely mushy tuna casserole with that one, surprising breakfast item: cornflake cereal. Using it as a topping to your meal incorporates an unexpected (but much needed) crunchiness. While cornflakes may not be a gourmet addition to your tuna casserole, they're still incredibly worthy of gracing your taste buds with flavor and texture.

The key to using cornflakes in your dish is to crush them in a storage bag before adding them to a bowl with melted butter, cheese, and seasonings. Take this mixture and generously pack it on top of the tuna noodles. Use around 2 tablespoons of melted butter, ½ cup of shredded cheese, and a tablespoon of herbs and seasonings per 1 cup of cereal.And don't forget to ensure the cereal is unsweetened and unflavored.

Double the recipe if you want a super crunchy, crusted dish. Bake until the casserole contents are hot and the topping is lightly browned. If you notice the top starting to burn before the dish fully heats through, cover it with aluminum foil to prevent overcooking the delicious crumbs.