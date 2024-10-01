Give Mac And Cheese A Major Flavor Boost With One Fishy Addition

Despite being an iconic comfort food, mac and cheese can sometimes fade into the background or be relegated to a lazy midweek meal. But why should that be the case? Mac and cheese is one of humanity's greatest achievements — it should be the star of the show! Fortunately, there are a multitude of ways to make creative mac and cheese, and one particularly effective yet unexpected method is adding fish sauce.

This fishy condiment is a bit of a dark horse when it comes to upgrading flavor in just about anything. Contrary to what you might think, it won't make your food taste fishy. Instead, it'll pack your dish with umami, intensifying the flavors while adding a dark, aromatic kick. Simply stir a dash (or two) into your sauce once it comes together, and you'll have a mac that's funkier, cheesier, and tangier than before.

How much fish sauce you add really depends on your personal preference — some people find the smell quite pungent, though the taste is not overpowering, imparting a subtle sweetness that works great in dishes like Thai-style chicken and green mango salad. Anywhere from a few drops to a couple of tablespoons will give you varying degrees of that unique, deeply complex flavor.