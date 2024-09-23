How Much Cocoa Liquor Is Actually In A Milk Chocolate Bar?

If you're in the grocery store to pick up a little sweet treat after dinner, there's a good chance you'll find yourself in front of the chocolate bar shelves. But sometimes it feels like you need to make a dozen decisions for even a simple dessert, like whiskey-infused chocolate magic shell for ice cream or matcha milk chocolate truffles. Should you choose dark, milk, or white? 50%, 60%, 70%? Bittersweet, semi-sweet, extra sweet? Perhaps most pressing of all — how much chocolate liquor is actually in that milk chocolate bar?

Per FDA regulations, for chocolate to be considered milk chocolate, it can have no less than 10% by weight of chocolate liquor. Chocolate liquor (not to be confused with chocolate liqueur) is made up of pure cocoa mass (aka cacao nibs), which is found in the center of cocoa beans. These nibs are then ground into a liquid and used to make chocolate. The other 90% of the chocolate bar is made up of cocoa butter, sugar, an emulsifying agent like lecithin, and milk solids (among other optional ingredients like spices, flavorings, and salt).