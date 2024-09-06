Beans Are Your Secret To A Creamy Sauce With No Dairy

For those eating dairy-free — whether they're vegans or lactose intolerant — there can be times when a recipe with a thick, creamy sauce can pose a challenge. There is a whole host of readily available dairy-free milks at the grocery store and, of course, a wide array of vegan cheeses. However, because each vegan milk and cheese is formulated differently and sometimes from different bases, creating a thick, creamy sauce requires a bit more thought and sometimes thinking outside the box. One delicious and nutritious solution is to use beans!

If, for example, you want to make a creamy vegan version of fettuccine Alfredo, all you need is a can of cannellini beans, great Northern white beans, or another white bean. Saute some onions and garlic with margarine or olive oil, add some freshly ground black pepper and oregano, and add your beans. Stir in water, vegan milk, or vegetable stock, depending on your taste. If you want to get close to a Parmesan flavor, try adding a sprinkle of nutritional yeast. When your beans have softened, remove them from the heat and blend them into a thick, creamy sauce just as rich as a traditional Alfredo. This sauce is then ready to serve dairy-free and absolutely delicious.