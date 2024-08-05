Stews offer versatile dinner options with endless preparation combinations. Whether you're braising meat for hours or infusing flavor into your favorite legumes and vegetables, it's sure to be a comforting meal. Food Republic recipe developer Julianne De Witt shares this delicious harissa sweet potato and chickpea stew recipe, which she says is "hearty, delicious, and easy to put together if you don't mind a little chopping."

If you're looking for some vegetarian recipes to add to your repertoire, this one is a no-brainer. "The warm spices used in this recipe are a natural complement to the starchy sweet potatoes, while the tomatoes add some acidity and the harissa brings some heat to balance the stew," De Witt says. Aside from the delightful taste, she's also a fan of this recipe since it can be ready in half an hour, which is perfect for busy evenings. The combination of ingredients is satiating, but if you want a little something extra to mop up the goodness, she recommends a crusty baguette. Leftovers keep for a few days and can be frozen for up to three months, so you might want to consider making a large batch up front.