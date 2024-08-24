Make Your Next Batch Of Tuna Salad With Hummus For A Creamy Mayo Alternative
Tuna salad can be a satisfying lunch or snack anytime. But if you're not a fan of the mayo part, then there's an unexpected alternative you should try: hummus. The savory, spreadable dip has a smooth and creamy texture, which means it easily mixes with the fish. The way its flavor pairs with the fish makes it a great substitute for mayo in tuna salad.
Hummus is typically made with chickpeas, garlic, and tahini, a roasted sesame seed paste that gives the spread an earthy, nutty flavor. It also often contains lemon juice, too; the bright, zingy citrus adds a lightness to tuna salad and delivers an extra layer of flavor while preventing it from tasting overly rich. If you want to control the balance of different flavors, then it's easy to make your own hummus. You could add more citrus, which really complements the tuna, or incorporate fragrant fresh herbs or other ingredients to further elevate the spread. If you're using store-bought hummus, give it a boost by stirring in lemon juice or spices, such as smoky paprika, cumin, or cayenne, to give it a kick.
When you make tuna salad with hummus, you'll want to start by choosing a good brand of canned tuna for the best results. You can either mix the hummus with the tuna salad, or combine the two components in a sandwich or wrap. Either way, hummus makes a tasty swap for mayo, and it also contains fiber and plant-based protein.
How to mix up a next-level tuna salad with hummus
Depending on how rich and creamy you want your salad, mix a ½ cup of hummus with between 8 and 12 ounces of tuna. Choose add-ins to enhance the flavor and texture. Celery, onions, tomatoes, and cucumber work well, or give it a Mediterranean feel with sun-dried tomatoes, salty capers, or chopped olives. You can spice it up with sriracha, incorporate tangy mustard, or add a little sweet relish, too.
Experiment with different varieties of hummus: Beetroot for earthiness, jalapeño for heat, or roasted red pepper for sweet smokiness. Or try something different and switch the chickpeas for another bean. It's simple to transform canned beans and canned fish into a sensational salad, and white beans are a great match for tuna. Incorporate the same flavors by making a white bean hummus with olive oil, lemon juice, and garlic to mix with your tuna salad. Or use edamame instead of chickpeas to make hummus; adding miso will give it another level of umami-rich flavor.
Ina Garten loves combining tuna salad with hummus in sandwiches — a pairing she initially considered "the bizarrest combination [she's] ever heard." But it's one she found "absolutely delicious" once she'd tried it (via YouTube). The Barefoot Contessa uses mayonnaise (in addition to the hummus) in her classic tuna salad, but you could omit this to make your sandwich or wrap mayo-free. Simply spread bread or tortillas with hummus and top with tuna salad to serve.