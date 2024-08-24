Make Your Next Batch Of Tuna Salad With Hummus For A Creamy Mayo Alternative

Tuna salad can be a satisfying lunch or snack anytime. But if you're not a fan of the mayo part, then there's an unexpected alternative you should try: hummus. The savory, spreadable dip has a smooth and creamy texture, which means it easily mixes with the fish. The way its flavor pairs with the fish makes it a great substitute for mayo in tuna salad.

Hummus is typically made with chickpeas, garlic, and tahini, a roasted sesame seed paste that gives the spread an earthy, nutty flavor. It also often contains lemon juice, too; the bright, zingy citrus adds a lightness to tuna salad and delivers an extra layer of flavor while preventing it from tasting overly rich. If you want to control the balance of different flavors, then it's easy to make your own hummus. You could add more citrus, which really complements the tuna, or incorporate fragrant fresh herbs or other ingredients to further elevate the spread. If you're using store-bought hummus, give it a boost by stirring in lemon juice or spices, such as smoky paprika, cumin, or cayenne, to give it a kick.

When you make tuna salad with hummus, you'll want to start by choosing a good brand of canned tuna for the best results. You can either mix the hummus with the tuna salad, or combine the two components in a sandwich or wrap. Either way, hummus makes a tasty swap for mayo, and it also contains fiber and plant-based protein.