Roast beef sandwiches are one of the most hearty and heartening meals there is. That's why we think this comfort food deserves to be served year-round, not just on those brisk, rainy days when fall-apart-tender beef on a toasted baguette can be the most delicious way to warm up. Luckily, these chains' roast beef sandwiches are widely praised for their taste, texture, and consistency, so you can be sure you're getting a good-quality meal whenever you'd like to try one.

And you won't be alone when you do. According to the latest dedicated study on the subject, a 2019 survey by YouGov found that around 71% of adults across the country enjoyed roast beef sandwiches. That's one reason why the restaurants chosen for this list have the sandwich on the menu anytime you want it, and a few even overlap with the chains that have the best French dips. In the end, whatever place you choose to stop at will feed you well with homey, warm roast beef slices on toothsome bread.