7 Best Chain Restaurant Roast Beef Sandwiches, According To Customer Reviews
Roast beef sandwiches are one of the most hearty and heartening meals there is. That's why we think this comfort food deserves to be served year-round, not just on those brisk, rainy days when fall-apart-tender beef on a toasted baguette can be the most delicious way to warm up. Luckily, these chains' roast beef sandwiches are widely praised for their taste, texture, and consistency, so you can be sure you're getting a good-quality meal whenever you'd like to try one.
And you won't be alone when you do. According to the latest dedicated study on the subject, a 2019 survey by YouGov found that around 71% of adults across the country enjoyed roast beef sandwiches. That's one reason why the restaurants chosen for this list have the sandwich on the menu anytime you want it, and a few even overlap with the chains that have the best French dips. In the end, whatever place you choose to stop at will feed you well with homey, warm roast beef slices on toothsome bread.
1. Roy Rogers
Roy Rogers was once famed for its roast beef sandwiches, and today, people still line up for them whenever they get to visit one of the nearly 40 remaining locations. While it's been in business since the late 1960s, the chain has massively downscaled from its height of almost 650 stores in the 1990s. But the roast beef remains consistently delicious, thanks to the USDA Top Inside Round Roast Beef being slow-cooked for hours for maximum tenderness.
The sandwich has a hardcore fan base, who often say the beef here is tastier and juicier than other national competitors. One Reddit commenter said, "Roy's Roast beef is much better than Arby's. It actually tastes like real roast beef." Online reviewers suggest using the chain's barbecue and horseradish sauces to complete the experience. It helps that many of the remaining locations are in Maryland, where you can always grab some Baltimore tiger sauce for any leftovers.
And customers are willing to accept the limited regional footprint of the restaurant, although they're still hoping for an overall comeback for the brand. Those lucky enough to have an open Roy Rogers nearby have reported being overjoyed at the discovery.
2. Arby's
Arby's is a nostalgic favorite for many people for a reason – the perfectly textured and easy-to-chew beef. The global fast food chain began operations in 1964 but has since circled the globe with over 3,500 locations without forgetting that fact. That's why the roast beef Arby's uses has had the same four ingredients since it opened — beef, water, salt, and sodium phosphates. The meat is slow-cooked before being thinly sliced and added to a toasted sesame seed bun the diner can customize however they'd like.
People have called Arby's classic roast beef sandwiches their preferred fast food order, adding they rarely try anything else because the meal is so consistently good. Other fans have echoed that consistency is also what brings them back, with one person saying they've always enjoyed their items from the restaurant. A Facebook user posted about their first time trying Arby's, saying, "Tried Arby's roasted beef sandwich. It is pretty tender and flavorful. It's like a poor man's prime rib." And customers love that they can choose how much meat to have put on the sandwich, with some noting they've enjoyed half-pound versions, with and without cheddar sauce.
3. Lion's Choice
The smallest chain on this list is a Missouri powerhouse that's crossed over into Illinois. Even though that means most people will have to travel a bit to reach the nearest Lion's Choice, fans say the trip will be worth it. That's because the chain's roast beef sandwiches are made from the top round cut and are roasted in-house for freshness. Then there's the company's proprietary blend of seasoning that's used to finish off the beef after it moves to the bun. The gluten-free mix helps set the meal apart from competitors, just like the secret roasting method does.
Fans of Lion's Choice are quick to recommend the establishment to newcomers, and those who've moved away look forward to the eatery being one of their first stops upon returning. Guests suggest getting extra seasoning on the beef, with some advising buyers to add cheese as well. The brand's horseradish sauce is also praised for being flavorful, although the beef is always the star of the show.
4. Black Bear Diner
Black Bear Diner is an up-and-coming chain operating almost 170 locations across 14 states at the time of writing. Founded in 1995, the brand is dedicated to making comfort foods that taste as if they came straight from the best cook in the family's kitchen. The restaurant's Pot Roast Melt is certainly living up to that expectation. The meal is made with jack and cheddar cheeses, grilled onions, horseradish aioli, and slowly simmered pot roast. The sandwich also comes with au jus and is served on garlic- and Parmesan-crusted sourdough bread for a bit of crunch.
The melt gets consistent praise from customers, whether it's the diner's first time trying the sandwich or if they've come back just for another one. One Facebook user posted about the meal, saying, "Black Bear Diner knocked it out of the park with their Pot Roast Melt! Pot Roast, onion and cheesy goodness on grilled parmesan/garlic bread. On top of that – you get to dip it in au jus!" Others have called it yummy, delicious, and so good, cementing the elevated status of the sandwich for Black Bear Diner fans.
5. Culver's
Like Lion's Choice, Culver's is another Midwest favorite for beef sandwiches. But Culver's is a little different because it's one of the only fast food chains that serves shredded pot roast instead of sliced beef. That creates a big difference in the taste and texture of the premium chuck roast the brand uses, so it's no surprise that Culver's Pot Roast Sandwich is praised for its rich flavor and lack of fat. One person was so impressed with the meal that they made it their go-to item from the menu.
Other diners point out the generous size of the sandwich, as well as how juicy and tender the meat is. Fans suggest adding gravy and/or grilled onions to finish off the sandwich, but barbecue sauce is another popular way to add spice to the roast. Some people add Swiss cheese and mushrooms, too, although you might need to eat it quickly to keep the bun intact.
6. Firehouse Subs
Firehouse Subs is one of the largest fast food sandwich franchises in the U.S., with over 1,300 stores. It started in the mid-1990s and has always been dedicated to making filling meals that each diner could customize exactly as they'd like. The large menu includes hot and cold subs, as well as in-house sides and desserts. One of the most popular hot sandwiches is the Smokehouse Beef & Cheddar Brisket, which fans praise for its melty cheddar cheese, strong beefy flavor, and the incredibly tender brisket.
People agree that Firehouse Subs is a pricier option than many other sandwich shops, but the quality of the ingredients and the generous portions make up for the higher cost. One Facebook user said, "Trying Firehouse Subs for [the] first time. Large smokehouse beef and cheddar combo, with small fries. Pricier than Subway at $32.42, but bloody delicious!!" Others agree about the taste, saying the sandwich is one of their favorites and that they've had consistently good experiences eating one.
7. Portillo's
Portillo's is a Chicago-based chain that's best known for its Italian-style roast beef sandwiches, although there are several kinds of roast beef subs on the menu. Served either dipped in au jus or dry, the meaty Italian Beef Sandwiches have a nice kick of spice from the Italian peppers that come atop the layered protein. The meal is so sought after that the business ships kits nationwide to make the Italian beef sandwiches. The set comes with all the elements needed to re-create the meal at home, and it serves up to 10 people.
Reviewers note the hot peppers that come on the sub add a spicy crunch that works nicely with the richness of the juicy meat. One Facebook user posted about the item, saying, "...I had a Portillo's beef yesterday with hot and sweet peppers and dipped twice. It was a pretty darn good beef sandwich."
Like that Facebook poster, many fans prefer to have the sandwich dipped, saying the flavor is worth the extra napkins you'll need. Some people even make long drives just to visit the shop. And who could blame them? The hot beef Italian subs offer great taste and value for some of the most tender meat you'll find at any chain restaurant.
Methodology
To build a list of the best roast beef sandwiches, we first searched for chain restaurants with more than 24 locations that served the meal. We then looked through social media and message board posts and comments, user review sites, and professional reviews for each chain's roast beef. We ultimately chose the restaurants whose customers had praised the meal for its taste, value, and consistency across multiple platforms to be represented on this list.