The Fast Food Chain That Has Pot Roast On Its Menu

Most fast food runs the gamut from cheeseburgers — McDonald's, Burger King, In-N-Out, and Wendy's have all staked their reputations on the quality of their burgers — to sub sandwiches, with the typical sliced meat, cheese, lettuce, and other toppings to choose from. It's rare for a fast food chain to go off-script and offer its customers something truly unique, like beef pot roast served on a lightly toasted kaiser bun with your choice of toppings. But that is just what Culver's, the Midwestern chain founded in 1984, has done.

It's not made in-house — this is a fast food restaurant, not a sit-down chain with full scratch-made capabilities. Rather, according to a crew member on Reddit, the beef arrives at the restaurant pre-cooked before getting warmed up in steam tables, where it sits "until ordered." But that doesn't take away from its deliciousness, because off-site, it's been slow-roasted for no fewer than eight hours in a pool of its own juices and a special herb-and-spice mix.

As of May 2026, the Beef Pot Roast Sandwich remains a staple on Culver's menu, though it appears the option to order it as part of a dinner platter is disappearing, much to customers' dismay. If this change has affected your location, you can always try asking for it and seeing what the employee working the register says.