The Cut Of Meat In Culver's Beef Pot Roast Sandwich

If you're craving a tasty, good old-fashioned pot roast sandwich, especially if you're a Wisconsin native, Culver's Beef Pot Roast Sandwich has undoubtedly crossed your mind. Known for its popular Turtle-flavored Fresh Frozen Custard and unique ButterBurgers, the beloved Midwestern chain has been rated the best fast food burger restaurant by Redditors for a reason, especially given the quality of its beef. And its Beef Pot Roast Sandwich is seriously underrated. In a world of usual beef patties or fried chicken sandwiches, it's easy to forget or overlook this homey, savory alternative.

According to Culver's site, the cut of meat used in the chain's Beef Pot Roast Sandwich is "premium chuck roast, which is oven-roasted for eight hours until fork-tender and slow-braised with a classic blend of herbs and spices." The beef is also hand-shredded right in the restaurant and served on a toasted bun. Culver's choice of chuck roast makes sense because the shoulder-area cut has a rich, beefy flavor, and roasts from this section are well-suited for slow cooking.