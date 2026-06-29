The Cut Of Meat In Culver's Beef Pot Roast Sandwich
If you're craving a tasty, good old-fashioned pot roast sandwich, especially if you're a Wisconsin native, Culver's Beef Pot Roast Sandwich has undoubtedly crossed your mind. Known for its popular Turtle-flavored Fresh Frozen Custard and unique ButterBurgers, the beloved Midwestern chain has been rated the best fast food burger restaurant by Redditors for a reason, especially given the quality of its beef. And its Beef Pot Roast Sandwich is seriously underrated. In a world of usual beef patties or fried chicken sandwiches, it's easy to forget or overlook this homey, savory alternative.
According to Culver's site, the cut of meat used in the chain's Beef Pot Roast Sandwich is "premium chuck roast, which is oven-roasted for eight hours until fork-tender and slow-braised with a classic blend of herbs and spices." The beef is also hand-shredded right in the restaurant and served on a toasted bun. Culver's choice of chuck roast makes sense because the shoulder-area cut has a rich, beefy flavor, and roasts from this section are well-suited for slow cooking.
How fans make Culver's pot roast sandwich even better
Pair it with a root beer, Mashed Potatoes & Gravy, and Coleslaw, and you've got yourself a filling lunch or dinner — the kind that can remind you of simpler times when your grandmother had just taken the pot roast from the oven. You can also swap the sides for the famous Wisconsin Cheese Curds, or crinkle-cut fries — whatever floats your plate!
But some Culver's fans don't stop at the standard sandwich. Pot roast can be dry, so adding moisture matters a lot with this kind of beef. Redditors recommend dressing it up in various ways. For a richer taste and more moisture, cheese sauce, Swiss, and mayo can bring creaminess. For more contrast, barbecue sauce, grilled onions, or pickles introduce a little sweetness and tang. Horseradish sauce adds pungency while keeping the beef tender (you may want to ask for two packets). Of course, with the extra sauce, you may want a sturdier bread, like sourdough instead. Then again, plenty of people enjoy the sandwich totally plain, which is also fair. Just eat it however you enjoy it.