What Types Of Bread Hold Up Best With Roast Beef Sandwiches?

Hearty, flavorful, and absolutely packed with protein, roast beef sandwiches are beloved around the world. However, all types of roast beef sandwiches have one thing in common: sturdy bread.

If you pick the wrong bread, you risk your sandwich falling apart before you've gotten the chance to enjoy it. It must be thick enough to hold up the ingredients, dense enough to not grow soggy from meat juices or sauces, but also have a flavor profile compatible with your protein's flavor. As such, there's one bread that stands above the others: the baguette. Its chewy crust acts as a shell, preventing the bread from falling apart under the weight of your meat or oversaturating from excess liquid. It's firm enough to support a T-bone's worth of beef, but has a fluffy interior that won't make chewing a chore.

A baguette's shape also offers customization options that traditional loaves may lack. You can slice it, leaving one side intact, to create something similar to a classic Italian beef sandwich, which helps prevent fillings from slipping out. Alternatively, you can cut it all the way through to make a grinder-style sandwich. Regardless of how you slice it, the baguette's neutral flavor, fluffy interior, and chewy exterior make it compatible with a wide range of toppings and condiments.