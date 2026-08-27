7 Restaurant Chains With The Best French Dip Sandwiches, According To Customers
If you're not familiar with a sandwich called the French dip, you're missing something special. The meaty meal is made from thinly sliced roast beef, usually with cheese melted on top and a horseradish sauce on toasted French bread. It's served with au jus, the drippings from the beef, which can be straight from the cooking pot or thickened depending on your preference. The sandwich was created in Los Angeles and is currently having a moment appearing on more menus nationwide.
The classic comfort food isn't new to the restaurant chains on this list, however, as these places have some of the best versions in the country. Some are made with tri-tip, while others are sourced from prime rib or round roast, but whichever variety of beef the business uses, it's all cooked to perfection before being placed on warm bread. If you're not close to one of the eateries listed here, don't worry. You can have savory sandwiches at home by transforming cooked pot roast or by using a slow cooker to make the onion-tinged beef from scratch. Whichever version you decide on, just don't forget to grab a stack of napkins to help contain the juicy goodness. Prices may vary.
1. McAlister's Deli
McAlister's Deli was founded in Oxford, Mississippi in 1989. Since then, the restaurant has expanded into hundreds of locations in 30 states. This is more than a sub shop, as it famously sells large loaded baked potatoes, nachos, and sweet tea. But the sandwiches here are coveted, too. The French dip was such a hit that the company added a Chicago-style version with Giardiniera peppers for a limited time. But no worries for fans of the original. That's a permanent menu item that comes in 12-inch and 6-inch versions. The larger sells for $18.79 at the Sandy, Utah location, while the smaller costs $13.39.
Customers say the French dip is solid and comes highly recommended. The sandwich is described as hearty, with a generous meat and cheese filling and a flavorful au jus that's not too salty. Fans call it amazing and suggest pairing it with the brand's sweet tea. Some people say to split it, which makes sense as many note the price is a bit expensive. Still, guests come back for it as they claim it's one of the best French dips out there, and one customer even called it ambrosia, although most people would just call it meaty goodness.
2. Arby's
Arby's is one of fast food's most underrated chains according to fans. The restaurant has been around since the early 1960s and is known for its roast beef sandwiches. While there were once rumors the meat was fake or had elements like gelatin added, the company actually uses real round roast for its meals. There are over 3,000 locations worldwide serving sliders, chicken, and slow-roasted beef. One of the chain's favorite sandwiches is the classic French dip & Swiss. It sells for $6.89 at a Montgomery, Alabama location and can be customized with extra beef, bacon strips, or different cheeses for an extra charge.
Some people say it's the only sandwich they order when visiting Arby's, with one fan stating the chain was where they originally fell in love with a French dip. The au jus is also praised, and people suggest adding Horsey sauce to give it a kick. The go-to meal is the top of many people's list for fast food sandwiches, even if the bread sometimes falls apart from being dunked in the sauce. People who haven't tried one from the restaurant can be shocked at how good they are.
3. Jason's Deli
Jason's Deli is a large sandwich chain with about 240 locations nationwide. The business is committed to quality, having removed artificial flavors, colors, and MSG from its products over the last 20 years. The family owned company has a large menu with creative meals, such as a muffuletta, various pastas, and soups. Among its specialty subs, the beefeater is one of the most famous and popular sandwiches. This modified French dip is served with ½ pound of roast beef, mayo, and provolone on New Orleans French bread. It can be ordered as a full or half sandwich, as part of a lunch special, or as a lighter portion. The Madison, Mississippi location sells the regular for $13.92, while the half and lighter options cost $11.69.
The beefeater is a fan favorite, with one person saying they've been ordering it for more than 20 years. Customers appreciate the melty cheese and au jus sauce. It's been called incredible and a great high-quality item. The large portions let guests take some home for later, with one fan calling it the bomb. The beef is warm and juicy, and the bread holds up well to being dunked in the au jus. Fans suggest getting it on a cold day and enjoy how affordable the meal is.
4. Black Bear Diner
A quickly growing chain, Black Bear Diner is most familiar to people on the West Coast and in the Midwest. There are currently around 170 locations across 14 states which have been focusing on homestyle dishes in comfortable surroundings since 1995. There are menus for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, with hearty meals on all three. In fact, the chain has been noted as one that serves incredible meatloaf, as well as one of the best chains for a tasty value breakfast.
The tri-tip dip sandwich is listed on the lunch menu and comes with a thin slices of seasoned steak on a grilled roll. There's an option of adding grilled onions, Swiss cheese, and mushrooms for an extra charge, but the regular sandwich sells for $12.99 at a Tulsa, Oklahoma location.
The diner's French dip is described as delicious. The beef is tender, and customers enjoy the abundant portions. Another person said it was fabulous. The sandwich is flavorful, with a fan proclaiming the ingredients perfectly cooked and heavenly. It's been called the best lunch item, with guests often taking part of it home after eating until they were stuffed.
5. Houston's Restaurant
Houston's Restaurant is unique for a variety of reasons. It's one of the smallest chains in the country, with only 10 dedicated locations, but because it's part of the larger Hillstone Restaurant Group, it's part of a chain with around 40 total locations under names like Hillstone, Bandera, and R+D Kitchen. Established in 1977, the first Houston's opened in Nashville as an eatery that was firmly between the usual burger joint and fine dining. The menu includes sushi, noodle salad, ribs, burgers, and, of course, a French dip sandwich. The Irvine, California location sells the meal with fries or coleslaw for $29.
The sandwich has a loyal fan base, including Chef David Chang of Momofuku. Multiple people call it their favorite French dip, with some going so far as to call it the best one they've ever eaten. It's made with thinly shaved prime rib and a toasted French roll and served with horseradish and au jus on the side. The beef is tender and juicy, making it a go-to item for many. Guests claim the meaty meal is the best thing on the menu, with one person saying this is the only French dip they actually like. The quality is reliable across different locations, with the beef being coming out perfectly rare and flavorful.
6. Lazy Dog
Founded in 2003 by a father and son in Huntington Beach, California, Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar specializes in creative dishes served in a rustic atmosphere meant to evoke the aesthetic of the Rocky Mountains. This unique chain not only allows dogs to dine there, but it encourages it with a separate menu designed specifically for canines. There are around 50 locations spread from coast to coast, with the highest concentration being in the chain's home state of California. But guests can find the same high-quality food at any of the eateries.
Among the eight sandwiches and wraps the restaurant makes, the pot roast beef dip is one of the most popular. At the Alpharetta, Georgia location, it costs $19.95 and comes with slow-cooked roast, melty mozzarella, horseradish sauce, and caramelized onions on toasted bread. Of course, a container of au jus is included on the side.
Fans proclaim the sandwich is amazing, with some calling it excellent. The au jus is less salty than at many other establishments, and one person said the meal was to die for. The serving is so large that some people weren't able to finish is all in one go, taking half of it home with them. Which really just means they got to enjoy the incredible flavor again sooner rather than later.
7. J. Alexander's
Opened in 1991, J. Alexander's offers diners a high quality, from-scratch experience when guest visit one of its more than 40 locations across 16 states. The restaurant has a long list of specialty wines, as well as a variety of soups, seafood, steaks, and salads. There's also an assortment of burgers and sandwiches, with the highly rated French dip being one of the most popular items among them. It's made with thinly sliced beef that's cut and roasted in-house, a horseradish spread, and a French baguette. Most J. Alexander's locations sell the dish for $25.
The sandwich has been described as perfect by fans, as well as excellent, delicious, and banging. Other customers call the meal one of the best French dips around and say the exceptional treat is always good when they order it. The sandwich tastes as good as it looks, with some declaring it their go-to order at the restaurant. The beef is a beautifully tender and rosy prime rib, and one person said it melted in their mouth. The crispy bread has also been called outstanding by guests.
Methodology
Deciding which French dip sandwiches should be on this list involved narrowing down dozens of different restaurant chains across the country. I had to examine multiple factors, such as the overall customer experience, the value and taste of the meaty item, if they were regularly available, and the prices.
I then searched through social media posts, comment threads, professional reviews, and user review sites. Only the chain restaurants with the most positive beef sandwich reviews across several platforms were chosen for the final list.