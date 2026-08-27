7 Restaurant Chains With The Best French Dip Sandwiches, According To Customers

If you're not familiar with a sandwich called the French dip, you're missing something special. The meaty meal is made from thinly sliced roast beef, usually with cheese melted on top and a horseradish sauce on toasted French bread. It's served with au jus, the drippings from the beef, which can be straight from the cooking pot or thickened depending on your preference. The sandwich was created in Los Angeles and is currently having a moment appearing on more menus nationwide.

The classic comfort food isn't new to the restaurant chains on this list, however, as these places have some of the best versions in the country. Some are made with tri-tip, while others are sourced from prime rib or round roast, but whichever variety of beef the business uses, it's all cooked to perfection before being placed on warm bread. If you're not close to one of the eateries listed here, don't worry. You can have savory sandwiches at home by transforming cooked pot roast or by using a slow cooker to make the onion-tinged beef from scratch. Whichever version you decide on, just don't forget to grab a stack of napkins to help contain the juicy goodness. Prices may vary.