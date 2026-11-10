11 Fast Food Chains With Onion Rings On The Menu

If you're dining at a fast food restaurant, especially one that serves hamburgers, then you may be used to getting your order with a side of fries. Most chains offer this as a default side dish (we've even ranked the best ones), especially with their combo meals, and some of the biggest names in fast food have limited alternatives to the crispy fried potatoes. But what do you do if you don't want spuds at a fast food joint?

Fortunately, there are many restaurants that offer alternatives. Below are 11 fast food chains, from big national (and international) names to more regional ones, that offer a variety of onion ring styles — some of which are considered among the best available, according to customers. You'll find everything from breaded to batter-fried, whole onion to minced onion, and even a variety that is extra sweet thanks to a rumored special ingredient in the coating. Just keep in mind that prices may vary depending on the location.