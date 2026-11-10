11 Fast Food Chains With Onion Rings On The Menu
If you're dining at a fast food restaurant, especially one that serves hamburgers, then you may be used to getting your order with a side of fries. Most chains offer this as a default side dish (we've even ranked the best ones), especially with their combo meals, and some of the biggest names in fast food have limited alternatives to the crispy fried potatoes. But what do you do if you don't want spuds at a fast food joint?
Fortunately, there are many restaurants that offer alternatives. Below are 11 fast food chains, from big national (and international) names to more regional ones, that offer a variety of onion ring styles — some of which are considered among the best available, according to customers. You'll find everything from breaded to batter-fried, whole onion to minced onion, and even a variety that is extra sweet thanks to a rumored special ingredient in the coating. Just keep in mind that prices may vary depending on the location.
Minced onions give Burger King rings a unique texture
Burger King is perhaps the biggest fast food chain that offers onion rings on its menu. They're distinct in that they're made with minced onion combined with a batter, though there are reports that BK in Canada allegedly changed the recipe to resemble traditional onion rings in 2026. The advantage of this chain's method of preparing onion rings is that it results in a uniform texture in each bite, rather than the onion slipping away from the breading.
Onion rings are available at Burger King for $3.99.
Cook Out features onion rings on its flexible side menu
Cook Out is a regional chain of fast food restaurants primarily concentrated in the Southeastern United States, with most of its locations in North Carolina. The chain's onion rings are part of its selection of sides, though if you order a tray, you'll get your choice of two sides. You can even double up on rings if you wish.
A side of onion rings costs $1.99 at Cook Out.
White Castle menus feature both onion rings and chips
In 1921, White Castle opened its first store, and while the chain is best known for its small sliders, it also has onion rings on its menu in some locations. According to customers, they're easy to eat and packed with oniony flavor, with one Redditor proclaiming that "White [Castle] o-rings are the best." If you're not a fan of ring-shaped food, though, you can also opt for onion chips available at some locations.
Onion rings are available at some White Castle locations for $3.19.
Customers can pair Carl's Jr. onion rings with sauces
Carl's Jr. has its locations primarily in the western United States and is known for its smiling star logo. The chain has a variety of sides you can choose from to accompany its burgers, and onion rings are one of them. They are breaded instead of batter-fried and come with your choice of one of six dipping sauces.
Onion rings are available at Carl's Jr. for $5.04.
Hardee's onion rings are beer-battered
Hardee's can be seen as Carl's Jr.'s sister brand, except that while the latter's locations are principally in the western United States, it has most of its locations in the eastern part of the country. While they both share the same cute star logo, regional menu variations mean not every item is identical, including how each chain markets its sides. For example, Hardee's explicitly advertises its version as "Beer-Battered Onion Rings," whereas Carl's Jr. simply lists it as "Onion Rings" on the menu.
You can order Beer-Battered Onion Rings at Hardee's for $3.79.
A&W's onion rings go perfectly with its root beer
The A&W brand all started with a root beer stand that opened in 1919 in Lodi, California, and now its locations are scattered across the U.S. The chain's onion rings are made with white onions that are breaded before being fried to render them crispy, and some customers comment on their delicious seasoning, while others love their crunchiness.
Onion rings are available at A&W for $3.49.
Whataburger has smooth onion rings
Some onion rings are breaded, while others are dipped in batter before being fried, which gives them a smoother texture, and this is how Whataburger makes its onion rings, according to customers. The Texas-based chain, which is seemingly everywhere now, also offers a variety of dipping sauces to choose from, including gravy and its signature Fancy Ketchup.
A medium order of onion rings is available at Whataburger for $4.49.
Jack in the Box's onion rings are made with panko
While most of its locations are on the West Coast, Jack in the Box has a significant presence in Texas and a scattering of stores throughout the country. The onion rings here stand out because they're coated in Japanese-style panko breadcrumbs, which give them a crispy texture, and customers agree that it makes all the difference.
Onion rings are available at Jack in the Box for $3.99.
Culver's onion rings are an unsung hero
Culver's is a chain originally from Wisconsin and has a cult following in the Midwest, where it has the most locations. Besides serving some of Reddit's favorite fast food hamburgers, it's also known for its sides. And while many customers opt for its cheese curds — a local specialty — the chain also has fans of its onion rings, which are made from whole white onions and are batter-fried. Customers also love how you can get Ken's Boom Boom sauce here for dipping.
Onion rings are available at Culver's for $3.49.
Some Dairy Queen locations offer more than just frozen treats
Many may associate Dairy Queen with its soft-serve ice cream and other frozen treats, but in the '60s, the chain actually debuted its Brazier program, which included savory items, like burgers, at some of its locations. This was eventually replaced by the DQ Grill & Chill concept, which is where you can order onion rings. One Reddit user even claims that "they are breaded and resemble steakhouse onion rings."
Onion rings are available at participating Dairy Queens for $3.29.
Some say Sonic's onion rings taste uniquely sweet
While most fast food chains are known for their drive-thru lanes, there is one that's known for offering customers an old-school drive-in dining experience: Sonic. Customers are particularly fond of its onion rings, which are reportedly sweeter thanks to a breading that some online liken to the flavor of cake batter. Rumors circulate that the chain uses vanilla ice cream mix in the coating, though the chain has never officially confirmed this.
Onion rings are available at Sonic for $4.29.