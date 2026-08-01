8 Fast Food French Fries, Ranked Worst To Best

"Do you want fries with that?" Everyone who's visited a fast food chain is familiar with the popular phrase-turned-joke. That's because french fries are the most popular fast food side dish around, serving as the default add-on for virtually every major chain's combo meals.

But if you're posed the classic question, you might want to think twice before saying yes. Though french fries are universally popular and readily available, not every chain does them equally well. While there are a number rankings dedicated to which chains make the best fast food burgers or chicken sandwiches, we've decided to skip the entree and make one of America's signature side dishes the star of the show.

To do so, we've rounded up french fries from some of the most popular fast food chains in the United States and put them to the test. Using factors like saltiness, crunchiness, cut, and value (all fries were purchased at locations in the New York City metro area, and naturally prices may vary by location), we've ranked popular fast food french fries from worst to best. As is typical with fast food, we understand not every fry order is going to come out perfect every time, but truly great french fries shine through no matter what. So which chain's came out on top and which fries should you consider skipping?