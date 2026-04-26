While burgers are, of course, the main dish at Burger King, delicious sides are a must when chowing down on a Whopper or Original Chicken Sandwich. This makes the restaurant's crispy onion rings a menu staple. Minced onions are shaped into small, fried rings, delivering a decisive crunch while giving the interior a contrasting softness. Zesty sauce is a favored condiment for customers, who swear by its flavor-boosting potency. But, even without the sauce, the rings are considered a delectable choice among Burger King's side dishes.

Customers are extremely satisfied with how the restaurant's onion rings contrast with onion rings from other locales. Some even profess that Burger King's unique way of cooking its rings is crucial to that level of success; the minced approach helps to avoid pulling an onion string out of the batter. The ground-up texture makes the rings unique, too, with customers preferring the restaurant's non-traditional approach.

However, this level of praise may not last forever. According to some customers, Burger King has started to roll out a more traditional approach to its onion rings, rendering the minced approach obsolete. It appears this change is slow-going, evolving location-by-location. If prospective buyers want to try the oft-praised rendition of Burger King's onion ring, now is the time before it becomes too late.