The 9 Best Fast Food Onion Rings, According To Customers
There's nothing like a crispy side of onion rings to compliment an already delectable meal, be it a juicy burger, tender chicken, or fried fish. Battered to golden-brown perfection, onion rings make for the perfect side dish. Even on its own, a batch of rings is a worthwhile snack. This is especially the case for fast food onion rings, which deliver quick, piping hot servings to hungry customers every day.
Even though there are plenty of onion rings served at various restaurants, some are considered crunchier, sweeter, and overall tastier than others. From the multi-sized options at Culver's to the unsung crispiness of Dairy Queen, there are plenty of fast food onion rings that deliver on the core promises of what makes the side dish so delicious. This list pulls from customer testimony, revealing which of the many fast food onion rings out there really are the best of the best.
1. Burger King
While burgers are, of course, the main dish at Burger King, delicious sides are a must when chowing down on a Whopper or Original Chicken Sandwich. This makes the restaurant's crispy onion rings a menu staple. Minced onions are shaped into small, fried rings, delivering a decisive crunch while giving the interior a contrasting softness. Zesty sauce is a favored condiment for customers, who swear by its flavor-boosting potency. But, even without the sauce, the rings are considered a delectable choice among Burger King's side dishes.
Customers are extremely satisfied with how the restaurant's onion rings contrast with onion rings from other locales. Some even profess that Burger King's unique way of cooking its rings is crucial to that level of success; the minced approach helps to avoid pulling an onion string out of the batter. The ground-up texture makes the rings unique, too, with customers preferring the restaurant's non-traditional approach.
However, this level of praise may not last forever. According to some customers, Burger King has started to roll out a more traditional approach to its onion rings, rendering the minced approach obsolete. It appears this change is slow-going, evolving location-by-location. If prospective buyers want to try the oft-praised rendition of Burger King's onion ring, now is the time before it becomes too late.
2. Sonic
Sonic has a more traditional approach to its onion rings. Large and cooked to a golden-brown perfection, the onion rings are reportedly oven-fresh. Customers state the rings taste the best fresh from the fryer, right after ordering from Sonic's drive-in. Cooked with whole onion strings, the rings deftly avoid too much pull, with every bite delivering a crisp, hearty taste. The onion rings' makeup keeps them perfect without resorting to condiments, with customers focusing more readily on how good the side dish tastes on its own.
The rings also contain a long-professed sweetness in every bite, making the onion the most important part of the dish. While some rings have trouble finding a balance between batter and vegetable, Sonic manages to avoid such trouble. Instead, its onion rings can be perfectly paired with the restaurant's signature Sonic Smasher burger meals, acting as a sublime substitute for french fries or tater tots. This versatility and freshness makes the drive-in restaurant's onion rings a crispy contender, which is aided by a big size and an even bigger taste.
3. Culver's
With burgers as its core meal, Culver's boasts a number of sides to help make the fast food chain's meaty meals all the tastier. One such item is, of course, its crispy, thickly-cut onion rings, which can be purchased in medium, large, or family sizes. Fried to a crunchy perfection and sprinkled with salt, the onion rings are a perfect compliment to the already divine burgers at Culver's.
Customers regularly sing the praises of onion ring orders, with some considering the rings better than even the most unique of sides at Culver's. Although the cheese curds are a considerable draw, there are plenty of regulars who find the onion rings more magnetic. This includes those who suggest putting onion rings inside the burgers, adding a crisp sweetness to the meat and cheese. The crunchy outside and deliciously soft inside has caused some to declare Culver's onion rings the best of any fast food chain.
Culver's prepares its onion ring batter in a smooth, light way that allows for a crunch without jeopardizing the onion focus of the dish. This approach makes the restaurant's onion rings beloved, as the side refuses to sacrifice the primary taste for the enticement of its outer layer. It's a careful balancing act that Culver's plays right, resulting in an onion ring serving that is more than worth ordering over fries or curds.
4. Carl's Jr.
Sporting a delicious burger menu, Carl's Jr. is a high-end contender for one of the best onion rings from a fast food establishment. The rings sport a crusty, gold-brown exterior that acts as a crunchy yet savory side to any of the meaty sandwiches offered by the restaurant. What makes the rings stand out from others like it is the batter — a bumpy crust that delivers a unique texture on the tongue. Customers are partial to the onion rings in comparison to other sides, with the texture being one of the core elements that makes it such an important facet of the menu.
This extends to regulars who like to have onion rings as a side dish to burgers. Substituting onion rings over fries results in a delectably crunchier experience, with some opting in onion rings for that reason. But the savory sweetness of the onion inside is just as important. Dipping the rings in sauce provided by Carl's Jr. only serves to increase the flavor. But, even on its own, an order of onion rings from the burger restaurant is a perfect side dish to any of the main courses procured.
5. Whataburger
The ever-growing popularity of Whataburger means there's also a growing audience for its onion rings. Offered in medium or large and with a choice of sauce on the side for extra, the rings at the esteemed burger restaurant are considered the best by regular customers. They sport a thickness that allows for a more boastful onion taste that's complimented by a batter-smooth exterior. Customers compare the rings rather unfavorably to the fries, touting the onion-based dish as the best one among the restaurant's side offerings.
While a disdain for fries is a core reason for their popularity, the onion rings are also made better by just how big each one is. Not only are the rings sizable, but so, too, are the orders. Customers attest to there being plenty of onion rings in one large order, with Whataburger taking the promise of a big helping of fried deliciousness seriously. Not only do they manage to beat out other sides in taste: The onion rings also give customers more bang for their buck, making onion rings a worthy companion to any of Whataburger's meaty dishes.
6. A&W
Though only moderately popular when contrasted with other locations on this list, A&W still boasts some delicious onion rings that make for a perfect side to any sandwich or burger. The rings are cooked with crunchiness in mind, made with the intention of a crispy flavor that pairs perfectly with the restaurant's in-house dip, Papa Sauce. Rings are often considered an unsung part of the menu, a side that doesn't earn as much recognition as it should have. Customers attest to the side dish's perfection, finding it pairs perfectly with everything from burgers to chili dogs.
It helps that, according to some regulars, the onion rings are breaded in-house. Each order is freshly fried, making for a high-quality meal that easily pairs with the core dishes at A&W. The crispiness also aids in how delicious the rings are, giving the side even more of a boost in the process. The side stands out because of its powerful exterior, with customers prioritizing it as an important facet of the rings. The approach makes A&W's onion rings a crucial part of the restaurant's menu.
7. Jack in the Box
Jack in the Box onion rings are one of the more widely-recognized on this list. Panko breading makes for a flaky, crisp exterior, while the onion inside is sweet and squishy. Customers are more than satisfied with the unique, crunchy exterior, made all the more flavorful due to how the onion inside is cooked. Even first-time buyers who don't typically enjoy onion rings find Jack in the Box's to be a perfect blend of crispiness and softness.
Although Jack in the Box has faced tough times in recent years, regular customers still attest to the quality of its food. The onion rings are one such core highlight, made better thanks to how each batch is cooked. Reviews confirm fresh batches taste almost homemade, which helps the restaurant's credibility. In addition, customers are happy with how the onion rings pair with other sides, like curly fries. This makes Jack in the Box's onion rings a truly special endeavor, and one that customers are always happy to add to their orders.
8. Dairy Queen
Fried and salted to a delicious, crunchy crisp, Dairy Queen's onion rings are a tasty substitute for the more popular sides procured by the restaurant. Admittedly, the establishment's onion rings aren't as notable a side to customers as its pretzel sticks or cheese curds. But, for regulars willing to give the rings a try, the dish has grown into a favorite paired with any of Dairy Queen's burgers or chicken baskets. The onion rings come in regular and large size options, ensuring customers get as much as they want out of a meal.
According to reviews, the restaurant's onion rings are severely underrated, packing a crunchy sweetness that rivals many other entries found on this list. However, because the rings aren't as highly-regarded as other side dishes, it doesn't garner as much public recognition. Yet the side is a perfectly crunchy option, at times easily eaten on its own. Other customers attest to how additions like queso dip serve to elevate the flavor, giving it a unique spin. Even though it's not as high-profile, Dairy Queen still delivers fresh-tasting onion rings that regular customers agree deserve a brighter spotlight.
9. White Castle
Another underrated yet much-beloved entry, White Castle serves up piping hot onion rings that are both fresh and crisp. Sporting a flaky golden-brown exterior, this option is a perfectly delicious side that goes great with the restaurant's signature sliders. Even first-time customers recognize the onion rings as a crunchy, savory option that pairs well with other food at the family-owned chain. For regulars, the rings are a go-to, offering a delicious, flavorful balance while also standing out for their combined sweetness and crispiness. It makes the rings a bona fide staple of the restaurant's side dish options.
Other customers are quick to point out the freshness of the rings, even if it means waiting longer for an order to be completed. This is because, of all the sides produced by the restaurant, customers feel the onion rings are its very best. No matter the deliciousness of other dishes on the menu, the rings offer an experience no other side does. It's because of this uniqueness in savory, crunch-laden flavor that White Castle's onion rings are a perfect side, and one that deserves more recognition according to customers who vouch for it.
Methodology
The onion rings featured on this list were chosen based on customer reviews found in various online locations. First, a list of fast food restaurants that serve onion rings was drawn up, with said list slowly shrinking until the most positively-reviewed restaurants remained. The most notable sources for reviews were social media sites, those being Reddit, Facebook, TikTok, and Instagram. Customers freely discussed their opinions in these locations, making for authentic sources.
Additional reviews were pulled from Yelp and Tripadvisor at various restaurant locations across the United States. Taste and texture were considered the primary factor in determining what belonged on the list, alongside general public popularity of each onion ring dish.