According to customers, Burger King has the best fast food onion rings, but it's not because the chain carefully selects each vegetable or uses some secret technique. Rather, it's because the rings are actually comprised of fried dough with minced onion in the batter.

One of the hardest parts of preparing good onion rings is making sure the breading sticks. Each layer is so smooth that it requires you to really thicken the batter, but this can mess with the crispy texture if you're not careful. By removing this step entirely, Burger King employees can better guarantee consistent quality and churn them out quickly. But it's the use of dehydrated minced onion that's especially interesting. Drying it concentrates the onion's natural sugars and brings out its full flavor while, at the same time, removing any excess moisture that could ruin the final product's texture.

The base of BK's recipe uses wheat flour, cornstarch, and yellow corn flour, creating a decent start to a crispy result and ensuring the whole process uses only shelf-stable ingredients. A bit of leavening agent helps everything puff up properly, mimicking the appearance and texture of a normal onion ring and preventing it from drying out to the consistency of a crouton. Fried in a typical high-smoke-point oil, the end result is almost indistinguishable from a traditional recipe, except you won't be pulling out the onion with a single bite.