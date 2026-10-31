11 Chick-Fil-A Hacks That Make The Menu Even Better

Chick-fil-A doesn't have an official secret menu, like so many other fast food chains that boast must-try hidden items. But that doesn't mean you can hack the menu to come up with new and intriguing foods that arguably taste better than the items listed. In fact, despite its lack of hidden offerings, off-menu orders at Chick-fil-A are actually encouraged. It's a head-scratcher, but it's true. You can easily make substitutions and ingredient upgrades at Chick-fil-A, and in many cases, all you have to do is ask. The online ordering system will also facilitate some, so you don't even have to talk to anyone if you don't want to.

That said, the trickiest part of unlocking Chick-fil-A's off-menu items is figuring out the ones that are actually worth trying. That's okay, though, because we have you covered. After searching the company's website as well as troves of comments on social media and online forums, we managed to scrounge up a collection of Chick-fil-A hacks that will arguably make the menu even better. After all, more options are always a good thing.