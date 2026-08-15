The Not-So-Secret Ice Cream Sandwich You Can Order At Chick-Fil-A

Chick-fil-A wears the crown as the most successful chicken chain, driven by the popularity of its fried poultry sandwiches, strips, and nuggets. Customers enjoy them with sides and drinks, including the waffle fries, mac & cheese, and signature lemonade made at the restaurants with fresh lemon juice. It also has some tempting options for those who want to end their meal with something sweet. In addition to what it offers on the menu, two of the desserts — the Icedream soft serve and Chocolate Chunk Cookies – can be combined to create something new: an ice cream sandwich.

To make it, order the Icedream cup and two cookies (which are made with semi-sweet and milk chocolate chips, and include rolled oats and molasses). Flip one cookie upside down, scoop the vanilla soft serve on it, then put the other cookie on top and lightly press down. You can add another flavor by getting a side cup of chocolate or strawberry syrup and drizzling it on before placing the second cookie.

You could also make a different sandwich by swapping in another baked dessert, the Chocolate Fudge Brownie, and cutting it in half horizontally. For the same flavors in a switched-up form, crumble one cookie, or cut a brownie into small pieces, and mix them into a cup of Icedream. You could add one of the syrups with this as well.