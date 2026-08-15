The Not-So-Secret Ice Cream Sandwich You Can Order At Chick-Fil-A
Chick-fil-A wears the crown as the most successful chicken chain, driven by the popularity of its fried poultry sandwiches, strips, and nuggets. Customers enjoy them with sides and drinks, including the waffle fries, mac & cheese, and signature lemonade made at the restaurants with fresh lemon juice. It also has some tempting options for those who want to end their meal with something sweet. In addition to what it offers on the menu, two of the desserts — the Icedream soft serve and Chocolate Chunk Cookies – can be combined to create something new: an ice cream sandwich.
To make it, order the Icedream cup and two cookies (which are made with semi-sweet and milk chocolate chips, and include rolled oats and molasses). Flip one cookie upside down, scoop the vanilla soft serve on it, then put the other cookie on top and lightly press down. You can add another flavor by getting a side cup of chocolate or strawberry syrup and drizzling it on before placing the second cookie.
You could also make a different sandwich by swapping in another baked dessert, the Chocolate Fudge Brownie, and cutting it in half horizontally. For the same flavors in a switched-up form, crumble one cookie, or cut a brownie into small pieces, and mix them into a cup of Icedream. You could add one of the syrups with this as well.
Icedream has a long Chick-fil-A affiliation and is in many of its treats
The origin of Chick-fil-A's Icedream goes back to before its first-ever location opened in 1967 at Atlanta's Greenbriar Shopping Center. It was created two decades earlier when the chain's future founder, S. Truett Cathy, opened the Dwarf Grill restaurant in 1946, and wanted a lighter, ice cream-like dessert for it. Cathy also came up with the trademarked name for what Chick-fil-A describes as a "frozen dairy treat" — because it isn't actually ice cream. A minimum of 10% milkfat (also known as butterfat) is required to legally be called ice cream. Icedream has just 3%, and also has more air than regular soft serve, an Ohio location shared on Facebook.
The frozen dessert, which only comes in vanilla, is also available in a cone, and is included in several other items on the Treats menu. It's in all the hand-spun milkshakes, which taste so good because of their consistent recipes, as well as the frosted coffee and frosted lemonades. It also features in frosted sodas, in which it's hand-spun with fountain drinks, and floats, where it's layered with the sodas instead.
Two of Chick-fil-A's other menu hacks involve Icedream in some way. Order it along with a fruit cup for one, and spoon the fruit on top of the soft serve, optionally adding a drizzle of strawberry syrup. For the other (a Double Cookie Milkshake), mix a crumbled Chocolate Chunk Cookie into a Cookies & Cream milkshake.