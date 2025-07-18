Follow This Rule Before Ordering Any Fast Food Secret Menu Item
Fast food secret menus are divisive, with Redditors pretty sick of them – while, on the other hand, Starbucks recently released a whole line-up of secret menu drinks to their official app. Whatever your feelings on the topic, sometimes you'll come across a McDonald's or Chipotle menu hack that sounds so good, you know you're going to try it the next time you place an order. Well, if you do opt to request an off-menu item, it's important to remember one major and unspoken rule: Don't try to order an overly complicated secret menu food when the restaurant is slammed.
Aside from it being an unspoken rule, it's just good manners to look around yourself at the restaurant and assess how busy the employees are (or how long the drive-thru lane is). Did you come during your lunch break? Great — so did dozens of other people, and we can guarantee that you will not endear yourself to the staff by ordering a Quesarito from Chipotle (though it is one of the 12 fast food secret menu items you need to try). Unless you can order the parts separately — big points if you use the app and order ahead — and assemble it at home or at your desk, it's best to avoid making special requests when the restaurant is busy, as it can back up the production line.
How to be mindful of the secret menu ordering rule
So you want to order off a fast food restaurant's secret menu, but you don't want to be a burden to the employees by having them make the item while it's busy? That's great; here are some things to keep in mind. First, fast food restaurants tend to be least busy from around 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. – just after the lunch rush, and just before the dinner rush starts. This is especially true on weekdays, when a lot of the population is at work, so if you can get to your fast food establishment of choice Monday through Friday during these times, you should be golden. However, if you happen to be driving around at any time, and you see your local Taco Bell or Popeyes isn't busy, by all means, take advantage of the lull. Just use your best judgment.
As mentioned, if you can order ahead through the app, you should do so; most apps these days offer a wide range of customizations, so you might be able to create the off-menu item using the ingredients and configurations available — and it won't slow down the assembly line quite as much. Finally, if you can't place the order through the app, make sure you know exactly what goes into the secret menu item, rather than just the name or what it looks like. That way, you don't create line congestion while trying to explain the item.