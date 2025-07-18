Follow This Rule Before Ordering Any Fast Food Secret Menu Item

Fast food secret menus are divisive, with Redditors pretty sick of them – while, on the other hand, Starbucks recently released a whole line-up of secret menu drinks to their official app. Whatever your feelings on the topic, sometimes you'll come across a McDonald's or Chipotle menu hack that sounds so good, you know you're going to try it the next time you place an order. Well, if you do opt to request an off-menu item, it's important to remember one major and unspoken rule: Don't try to order an overly complicated secret menu food when the restaurant is slammed.

Aside from it being an unspoken rule, it's just good manners to look around yourself at the restaurant and assess how busy the employees are (or how long the drive-thru lane is). Did you come during your lunch break? Great — so did dozens of other people, and we can guarantee that you will not endear yourself to the staff by ordering a Quesarito from Chipotle (though it is one of the 12 fast food secret menu items you need to try). Unless you can order the parts separately — big points if you use the app and order ahead — and assemble it at home or at your desk, it's best to avoid making special requests when the restaurant is busy, as it can back up the production line.