The Frozen Chick-Fil-A Drink That Fans Desperately Miss

Whether you love Chick-fil-A for its friendly service or its iconic chicken sandwiches, the fast-food chain is always finding ways to keep fans coming back. One of its successes has been the Frosted Lemonade, a blend of Chick-fil-A's signature lemonade and its creamy Icedream dessert. A few years ago, the chain introduced a twist to the drink that customers still can't stop talking about: the Frosted Key Lime Lemonade.

Made with its Frosted Lemonade and natural Key lime flavor, the drink tastes like a Key lime pie disguised as a creamy lemonade slushie. It debuted in 2019, quickly earning cult-favorite status before quickly disappearing from the menu. At the start of 2025, Chick-fil-A brought it back briefly, along with a non-frosted Key Lime Lemonade — and fans were ecstatic. "I have been waiting 5 years for this to come back!" one customer wrote on Reddit. Unfortunately, the Frosted Key Lime Lemonade's return was short-lived, and Chick-fil-A hasn't said if or when it will make another comeback.