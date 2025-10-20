The Frozen Chick-Fil-A Drink That Fans Desperately Miss
Whether you love Chick-fil-A for its friendly service or its iconic chicken sandwiches, the fast-food chain is always finding ways to keep fans coming back. One of its successes has been the Frosted Lemonade, a blend of Chick-fil-A's signature lemonade and its creamy Icedream dessert. A few years ago, the chain introduced a twist to the drink that customers still can't stop talking about: the Frosted Key Lime Lemonade.
Made with its Frosted Lemonade and natural Key lime flavor, the drink tastes like a Key lime pie disguised as a creamy lemonade slushie. It debuted in 2019, quickly earning cult-favorite status before quickly disappearing from the menu. At the start of 2025, Chick-fil-A brought it back briefly, along with a non-frosted Key Lime Lemonade — and fans were ecstatic. "I have been waiting 5 years for this to come back!" one customer wrote on Reddit. Unfortunately, the Frosted Key Lime Lemonade's return was short-lived, and Chick-fil-A hasn't said if or when it will make another comeback.
Other ways Chick-fil-A has upgraded its drink menu
The Frosted Key Lime Lemonade may have come and gone, but Chick-fil-A fans aren't short on sweet, creamy drink options. While now unavailable, if you stopped by a Chick-fil-A in the summer of 2025, you may have gotten a chance to try other limited-time frosted drinks like the refreshing Peach Frosted Lemonade — made with lemonade, Icedream dessert, and real peach pieces– or the Pineapple Dragonfruit Frosted Lemonade. Available at the time of writing and back for its second year is Chick-fil-A's Cherry Berry lineup, featuring the Cherry Berry Sunjoy, Cherry Berry Lemonade, Cherry Berry Frosted Lemonade, and even a Cherry Berry & Sprite for a fizzy twist.
If you missed out on the Frosted Key Lime Lemonade or simply can't wait until its return, you can still recreate something similar at home (or in the drive-thru). Order its Frosted Lemonade and add a squeeze of fresh limes to give it that classic flavor. Or pick up a bottle of Key lime syrup to mix in for a pie-like sweetness. The result may not be exactly the same, but it'll still hit the right creamy, citrusy notes.