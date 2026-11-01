Forget The Crock-Pot: 10 Reasons A Dutch Oven Is Better For Slow Cooked Meals

The dutch oven is a beautiful thing. Whether you prefer cast iron, stainless steel, or ceramic, this versatile vessel is one of those essential, timeless pieces of cooking equipment that every home cook should have in the kitchen. And it's a particularly amazing tool for meals that require long, slow cooking — stews, sauces, soups, slow-roasted meats, and so much more — even more amazing than the go-to Crock-Pot.

There's a time and a place for a Crock-Pot, and it can be just the man for the job when you need a time-saving, convenient, and trustworthy cooking method that allows you to "set it and forget it." But the bottom line is that the Crock-Pot comes with its limitations, and it can only accomplish so much... while the dutch oven, which allows for full control and a myriad of techniques while cooking, is far superior for producing delicious, complex dishes.

With several years of experience as a personal chef and decades before that as a home cook, these are the many reasons why I've found that, especially when it comes to a homemade slow-cooked meal, cooking with a dutch oven always wins.