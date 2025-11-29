How To Safely Use A Dutch Oven In Your Oven

The Dutch oven is a kitchen must-have; it's ideal for slow-cooking, braising, and even baking — and Ina Garten's favorite brand will add rustic charm to your kitchen. It has a versatile function, and can be used on the stove-top or placed in the oven to bake artisan-style bread or finish a slow-cooked casserole. But as is always the case with high-heat cooking, it's important to follow the appropriate safety precautions. When using a Dutch oven in your oven, remember to read the manual before, gradually preheat it, handle it with care, and never place it on the oven floor.

Dutch ovens are typically made of cast-iron or enameled cast-iron, which are oven-safe materials. However — the lids and knobs can sometimes be made of materials such as plastics, which have a temperature limit of around 390 to 480 degrees Fahrenheit. It's important to consult your user manual before placing your Dutch oven in the oven, as high temperatures can cause plastic lids and handles to warp and melt. This is especially important if you're using your Dutch oven to bake bread, which requires temperatures of up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit.

It's also important to avoid extreme temperature fluctuations. Dutch ovens are made of hardy materials that can handle high heat, but they're not immune to thermal shock. If you place your Dutch oven directly into a hot oven or add cold liquids to an already hot pot, you run the risk of cracks and chips. To avoid this, preheat your Dutch oven gradually by placing it in the oven as it is heating to your desired temperature. This will essentially "temper" the Dutch oven, so it becomes well-adjusted to the high temperature.