How To Safely Use A Dutch Oven In Your Oven
The Dutch oven is a kitchen must-have; it's ideal for slow-cooking, braising, and even baking — and Ina Garten's favorite brand will add rustic charm to your kitchen. It has a versatile function, and can be used on the stove-top or placed in the oven to bake artisan-style bread or finish a slow-cooked casserole. But as is always the case with high-heat cooking, it's important to follow the appropriate safety precautions. When using a Dutch oven in your oven, remember to read the manual before, gradually preheat it, handle it with care, and never place it on the oven floor.
Dutch ovens are typically made of cast-iron or enameled cast-iron, which are oven-safe materials. However — the lids and knobs can sometimes be made of materials such as plastics, which have a temperature limit of around 390 to 480 degrees Fahrenheit. It's important to consult your user manual before placing your Dutch oven in the oven, as high temperatures can cause plastic lids and handles to warp and melt. This is especially important if you're using your Dutch oven to bake bread, which requires temperatures of up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit.
It's also important to avoid extreme temperature fluctuations. Dutch ovens are made of hardy materials that can handle high heat, but they're not immune to thermal shock. If you place your Dutch oven directly into a hot oven or add cold liquids to an already hot pot, you run the risk of cracks and chips. To avoid this, preheat your Dutch oven gradually by placing it in the oven as it is heating to your desired temperature. This will essentially "temper" the Dutch oven, so it becomes well-adjusted to the high temperature.
Keeping safe once your Dutch oven is in the oven
Dutch ovens excel in heat retention and even heat distribution, which makes them great for braising and baking. But it's also these qualities that make them incredibly dangerous to touch when hot. When removing your Dutch oven from the oven, the handles, sides, lids, and even the knob can be just as hot as the interior. To remove safely, always use thick, high-quality oven mitts or silicone-coated gloves — tea towels will not be enough! Also, when opening the lid, make sure your face isn't hanging over it to avoid steam burns. Dutch ovens will retain heat well after being taken out of the oven, so always handle with care — even after some time has passed.
Dutch ovens can be large and clunky, so they might be awkward to place in the oven. But you should always have it on a rack, and never on the oven floor. This also blocks airflow, which can lead to uneven cooking, and exposure to direct heat from your oven's bottom-burner will cause the base of your Dutch oven to overheat. The best position to place your Dutch oven for safety and even cooking is the middle rack.
Once out of the oven, a blazing-hot Dutch oven can damage your kitchen surfaces unless you've got a super heat-resistant countertop – think concrete. The safest way to place your Dutch oven on the countertop is using a trivet, heat-proof mat, or even a (switched-off) stove-top burner. Avoid placing it directly on wood, as this is a poor conductor of heat and can burn its surface. You should also be careful with delicate, natural countertop materials like quartz or marble, as high heat can cause them to crack.