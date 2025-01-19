Beef Bourguignon Vs Beef Stew: What's The Difference?

When the cold sets in, we often turn to comforting classics to warm our souls — and our stomachs. And very few things are more comforting than the simple combination of beef and vegetables, cooked gently for a very long time until tender and delicious. The humble beef stew is a classic of cookery found all over the world, from Taiwan, where it's made with doubanjiang (a spicy fermented bean paste), to Dublin, where it's transformed into a hearty beef and Guinness stew.

However, the two varieties we are perhaps most familiar with are a good, old-fashioned beef stew and the French classic beloved by Julia Child (and pretty much everyone else): boeuf bourguignon. You might assume that these are two sides of the same coin — that their only real difference is their names. But that's not quite true.

While they're close siblings, there are significant differences in their preparation and, importantly, their ingredients. The classic beef stew is a simple affair, flexible enough to allow for the use of pretty much whatever's on hand, but it's commonly made with a base of beef, potatoes, and a mirepoix of onion, carrot, and celery. It's a hearty dish — not particularly complex, but absolutely delicious.

Bourguignon, on the other hand, is more prescriptive: the beef and mirepoix remain, but with the essential addition of pearl onions, mushrooms, and lardons. Hard herbs like thyme and rosemary often join the party, along with parsley and (because it wouldn't be a French classic without it) garlic.