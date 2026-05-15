14 Mistakes You're Making With A Dutch Oven

Ovens pull a lot of weight in the kitchen. But you can't rely on them for everything. Some foods don't do well in the harsh, dry desert climate of an oven. Tough cuts of meat can end up on the chewy side, bread can crust long before it gets a proper rise, and long-cooking foods can dry out before they've had time to get tender. Once you realize that, you start daydreaming about a different kind of oven: the Dutch kind. A Dutch oven is basically heaven for foods that need steady heat and moisture; think pot roasts, briskets, wine braises, soups, and even sourdough-style boules.

But scrounging up enough cash to buy a Dutch oven is not enough to make your ossobuco and coq au vin fantasies come true. Unlike your standard oven, a Dutch oven doesn't come with temperature knobs or presets. Getting the most out of it is really up to you and your imagination. And let's face it: Things can get a scary without emotional support buttons. It's very possible for that Dutch oven you bought to end up as bulky cookware languishing in the depths of your kitchen.

If that's the fate that befell yours, worry not. We've rounded up some of the most common mistakes people make with Dutch ovens to get you back on track.