The Best Way To Prepare Mashed Potatoes For Maximum Flavor
A batch of mashed potatoes is one of life's great comfort foods. Pulverizing the spud into a starchy, smooth side dish dependably hits the spot, making it no surprise that there are several iconic styles of mashed potatoes. Variations change up the type of tuber, mix in add-ins, and — perhaps most notably — modify the preparation technique, an especially overlooked hack.
So, in lieu of boiling, consider baking the potatoes. It's an easy way to boost the flavor of your dish without altering your ingredient list. Sure, an oven is typically associated with a crispy exterior, but it works just as well for yielding a soft, mashable texture. This method means you don't need any water, thereby intensifying the vegetable's intrinsic taste. Furthermore, baking elevates the consistency; because water won't seep into the tuber's starch granules, you completely avoid a gluey, sticky result.
Worried about resultant dryness? No need to fear. Employ a fat like milk and butter, heavy cream, or olive oil, and it'll thoroughly spread into the mash, ensuring richness in every bite. The dish comes out fluffy and deeply flavorful, making it one of the best ways to upgrade a classic.
Baking potatoes offers a simple foundation for custom flavors
Preparing the tubers is incredibly simple. Score the exterior for easy skin removal, then bake away. Mash with the remaining ingredients, and the dish is complete — a technique that effortlessly welcomes small tweaks. Start by considering your potato variety; you'll want a flavorful pick that mashes well. Russets and white potatoes are fit for the job, but yellow spuds — say, Yukon Golds — are the best candidates. Soft and nutty, they'll craft a rendition that stands on its own.
Next, tailor the fat to your liking. You can keep it classic with whole milk and butter, use heavy cream for a richer consistency, or even add mayo for creaminess. Don't forget flavorings. Garlic makes for a delicious, straightforward choice, as it can be baked alongside the potatoes. You can also incorporate an herbal touch of thyme or rosemary, or a savory note of parmesan. Although there's no problem with keeping it to a simple salt-and-pepper seasoning — it's an effortless way to let the potato flavor truly shine.