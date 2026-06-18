The Best Way To Prepare Mashed Potatoes For Maximum Flavor

A batch of mashed potatoes is one of life's great comfort foods. Pulverizing the spud into a starchy, smooth side dish dependably hits the spot, making it no surprise that there are several iconic styles of mashed potatoes. Variations change up the type of tuber, mix in add-ins, and — perhaps most notably — modify the preparation technique, an especially overlooked hack.

So, in lieu of boiling, consider baking the potatoes. It's an easy way to boost the flavor of your dish without altering your ingredient list. Sure, an oven is typically associated with a crispy exterior, but it works just as well for yielding a soft, mashable texture. This method means you don't need any water, thereby intensifying the vegetable's intrinsic taste. Furthermore, baking elevates the consistency; because water won't seep into the tuber's starch granules, you completely avoid a gluey, sticky result.

Worried about resultant dryness? No need to fear. Employ a fat like milk and butter, heavy cream, or olive oil, and it'll thoroughly spread into the mash, ensuring richness in every bite. The dish comes out fluffy and deeply flavorful, making it one of the best ways to upgrade a classic.