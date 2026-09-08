7 Fast Food Chains With The Best Tater Tots, According To Customers

No matter whether you call them tater tots, potato tots, or even spud puppies, these crispy bites of shredded potato are an immensely popular item on dinner tables and fast food menus across the country. According to YouGov, 77% of people have a favorable view of tater tots. Their popularity has only grown since they were first introduced by Ore-Ida in 1953. The tots were a way for the potato company to repurpose scraps from fries and other products, and customers were skeptical that they costed so little. But a slight cost adjustment made them seem more desirable, and the tot craze took off.

Now, restaurants serve crunchy potatoes plain, with cheese or chili, and even wrapped in bacon. In fact, the bite-size spuds can be used in a variety of ways, from topping a casserole to a nacho base to an unexpected dessert. But most fast food chains just fry them until golden and offer the option to top them as the customer likes. And tater tot fans, literally, eat them up.

We made a list of the chains serving the best tater tots based on customer reviews. From one side of the country to the other, fans say these are the tastiest, crispiest, and best-seasoned tots you can buy. And for an insider tip, look for special deals on tots around February 2 each year. That's National Tater Tot Day, and you just might find one or more of these restaurants offering promotions.