In Need Of A Crispy Burger Topping? Try This Salty Snack

In the long line-up of somewhat boring burger toppings, one stands out, pushing the term basic aside and giving your next burger a crunch like no other. The crispy, salty morsels in question are tater tots. But instead of stuffing them into your pockets for self-indulgence (Napoleon Dynamite style), pile 'em high on your burger.

Luckily, frozen tater tots are unbelievably versatile, so you can have them ready to go at any minute if you just keep a bag on hand. These little potato puffs need to be cooked before layering them on the patty. You can air fry them for a quick, crunchy finish or place them in the oven for a solid bake. As always, follow the cooking directions on the bag for best results.

When it comes to how to layer, consider placing them on top of the patty whole for large chunks, which deliver a varied texture in every bite. Another option is to smash the tater tots (after the initial cooking) in a pan and let them cook. Doing this creates a thinner layer that allows every crevice to get crispy — perfect for placing on top or bottom of a juicy patty. When in doubt during the burger-building process, follow these tips on how to properly layer a hamburger to prevent sogginess and get the best overall finish.