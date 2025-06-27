In Need Of A Crispy Burger Topping? Try This Salty Snack
In the long line-up of somewhat boring burger toppings, one stands out, pushing the term basic aside and giving your next burger a crunch like no other. The crispy, salty morsels in question are tater tots. But instead of stuffing them into your pockets for self-indulgence (Napoleon Dynamite style), pile 'em high on your burger.
Luckily, frozen tater tots are unbelievably versatile, so you can have them ready to go at any minute if you just keep a bag on hand. These little potato puffs need to be cooked before layering them on the patty. You can air fry them for a quick, crunchy finish or place them in the oven for a solid bake. As always, follow the cooking directions on the bag for best results.
When it comes to how to layer, consider placing them on top of the patty whole for large chunks, which deliver a varied texture in every bite. Another option is to smash the tater tots (after the initial cooking) in a pan and let them cook. Doing this creates a thinner layer that allows every crevice to get crispy — perfect for placing on top or bottom of a juicy patty. When in doubt during the burger-building process, follow these tips on how to properly layer a hamburger to prevent sogginess and get the best overall finish.
How to customize tots for a unique burger
While using plain tater tots is a solid move for a salty, starchy taste, they're also the perfect tiny vessels to impart loads of flavor. For a zesty, buttermilk twist, sprinkle ranch seasoning over the tots. Then, toss them onto a bacon cheddar burger for hints of sharp cheese and a savoriness that complements the herbs. Taco seasoning also works for a slightly spicy, festive flavor — perfect when paired with a mild pepper jack cheese to boost the overall heat of the burger.
For a barbecue flair, make your own smoky dry rub mixture for some tang. Rely on smoked paprika, brown sugar, chili powder, garlic, and onion powder for a savory-sweet blend that's delicious on crispy tots (especially when paired with melty American cheese). Pro tip: Put your choice of spices on before baking the tots to help the seasoning stick and coat the pillows evenly.
If you're not a fan of tots (sigh), other unexpected frozen appetizers can give your burger a salty, crispy twist. For example, try adding a portion of jalapeño poppers, where the crunchy exterior, lush cream cheese, and spicy pepper form a crescendo of flavors. Another sleeper choice: mozzarella sticks. Imagine bites of flaky breadcrumbs with a thick, salty pull of mozzarella cheese for a memorable bite. While you're at it, combine these frozen treats with the tots for a drool-worthy, super-loaded burger.