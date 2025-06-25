Take Frozen Tater Tots From Bland To Gourmet With A Simple Addition

Frozen tater tots are one of the best, unbelievably versatile meal sidekicks. Whether you're pairing them with burgers, wings, or sliding them onto a brunch plate, it's easy to default to plain tots and ketchup for convenience. But with one simple spice blend, you can instantly level them up from freezer-aisle standby to gourmet side dish. Chef Maricel Gentile, chef and owner of Maricel's Kitchen and author of "Maricel's Simply Asian Cookbook," swears by one pantry staple in particular: seasoned salt.

"Seasoned salt is magic because it hits all the taste notes at once — salty, savory, sometimes a little sweet or spicy," she told Food Republic. "It gives frozen foods like tater tots an instant flavor upgrade and makes them feel more homemade."

Gentile's go-to mix includes kosher salt, garlic powder, smoked paprika, a pinch of sugar, and ground black pepper, but it's endlessly customizable — feel free to blend your own version using your favorite spices. Gentile also recommends getting experimental, if it suits the flavors of your dish. "If I have it, I'll add nori flakes or a bit of furikake to give it that umami crunch, especially if I'm doing an Asian-inspired snack plate with a drizzle of spicy mayo or sweet chili sauce." Some three-ingredient bang bang sauce would also be delicious.