Take Frozen Tater Tots From Bland To Gourmet With A Simple Addition
Frozen tater tots are one of the best, unbelievably versatile meal sidekicks. Whether you're pairing them with burgers, wings, or sliding them onto a brunch plate, it's easy to default to plain tots and ketchup for convenience. But with one simple spice blend, you can instantly level them up from freezer-aisle standby to gourmet side dish. Chef Maricel Gentile, chef and owner of Maricel's Kitchen and author of "Maricel's Simply Asian Cookbook," swears by one pantry staple in particular: seasoned salt.
"Seasoned salt is magic because it hits all the taste notes at once — salty, savory, sometimes a little sweet or spicy," she told Food Republic. "It gives frozen foods like tater tots an instant flavor upgrade and makes them feel more homemade."
Gentile's go-to mix includes kosher salt, garlic powder, smoked paprika, a pinch of sugar, and ground black pepper, but it's endlessly customizable — feel free to blend your own version using your favorite spices. Gentile also recommends getting experimental, if it suits the flavors of your dish. "If I have it, I'll add nori flakes or a bit of furikake to give it that umami crunch, especially if I'm doing an Asian-inspired snack plate with a drizzle of spicy mayo or sweet chili sauce." Some three-ingredient bang bang sauce would also be delicious.
More delicious upgrades for your frozen tater tots
Seasoning is only half the battle when it comes to frozen tater tots — knowing how to cook them is just as important. By using an air fryer, you can achieve restaurant-level crispiness in less than 15 minutes. Just be careful not to overcrowd the basket, and consider tossing the tots in a bit of oil for extra crunch. Once they're golden-brown, Maricel Gentile has a temperature trick to ensure your seasoned salt sticks: "When you add seasoned salt while the food is hot, it clings to it and makes even the simplest frozen bite feel thoughtful." It also helps to use fine salt, which tends to stick better than large, flaky salt.
As for flavor, you don't have to stop at seasoned salt — there are dozens of delicious hacks for a bag of frozen tater tots. For a spicier take, sprinkle on chili flakes or Tajín and finish with a drizzle of hot sauce. Shredded parmesan or cheddar adds satisfying richness as it melts, which can be balanced out with chopped fresh herbs like parsley or chives. If you're going for an Asian-inspired dish like Gentile's, top your tots with furikake (which also pairs great with french fries), kimchi, and sesame seeds for a punch of tang and crunch that might just trick your dinner guests into thinking you ordered out.