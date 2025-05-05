The Crispy Protein That Makes Frozen Tater Tots Totally Next-Level

Is there anything more nostalgic than a tater tot? Crispy on the outside, pillowy and tender on the inside, and just the right size for popping into your mouth like a snack-fueled machine — honestly, they're a near-perfect food. But if you're feeling like leveling up the salty-crispy experience, try one of a few delicious hacks for your frozen tots: Wrap them up in halved strips of bacon before cooking them.

For ultimate success, make sure to partially defrost the tots first, so they're not little icy rocks when you go to wrap them — you can even bring them to room temperature. Then secure the bacon — you can use pork, turkey, or a plant-based variety — with a toothpick, or risk a rogue spud-roll situation in the oven. After that, just bake them on a parchment-lined sheet at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for 20 to 25 minutes, flipping once halfway through for top-to-bottom crispiness.

Et voilà! A perfect party appetizer or savory midnight snack. Feel free to garnish with some herbs (parsley would be delish) to keep it simple, or lean into full-on maximalism with toppings that bring a little more bite — thinly sliced green onions, a drizzle of homemade ranch dressing, maybe even both — for a loaded tater tot situation.