The Crispy Protein That Makes Frozen Tater Tots Totally Next-Level
Is there anything more nostalgic than a tater tot? Crispy on the outside, pillowy and tender on the inside, and just the right size for popping into your mouth like a snack-fueled machine — honestly, they're a near-perfect food. But if you're feeling like leveling up the salty-crispy experience, try one of a few delicious hacks for your frozen tots: Wrap them up in halved strips of bacon before cooking them.
For ultimate success, make sure to partially defrost the tots first, so they're not little icy rocks when you go to wrap them — you can even bring them to room temperature. Then secure the bacon — you can use pork, turkey, or a plant-based variety — with a toothpick, or risk a rogue spud-roll situation in the oven. After that, just bake them on a parchment-lined sheet at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for 20 to 25 minutes, flipping once halfway through for top-to-bottom crispiness.
Et voilà! A perfect party appetizer or savory midnight snack. Feel free to garnish with some herbs (parsley would be delish) to keep it simple, or lean into full-on maximalism with toppings that bring a little more bite — thinly sliced green onions, a drizzle of homemade ranch dressing, maybe even both — for a loaded tater tot situation.
How to customize your bacon-wrapped tater tots
The best part about these crispy little delights is that they're endlessly customizable. If you've ever wanted to combine the melty gooeyness of a mozzarella stick with the starchy comfort of a tater tot, now's your chance — just pop a ¼-inch cube of cheese (we're partial to sharp cheddar or pepper jack) inside your potato nugget before wrapping it in bacon, then bake as usual and prepare for what can only be described as snack-based euphoria.
And don't sleep on the outside of the bacon, either. A sprinkle of brown sugar will get you that perfect salty-sweet crust while a dusting of cayenne and smoked paprika — especially paired with a light brush of maple syrup — adds a swicy (sweet plus spicy) kick that brings the whole thing together.
The world is truly your oyster when it comes to dipping sauces. At its most basic, the rich, smoky flavor here pairs beautifully with everything from ketchup to a fancy ancho olive aïoli. Want to lean into the umami? The savory-salty kick of the bacon is right at home with this five-ingredient Alabama white barbecue sauce. Craving something bolder to perk up the fluffy base of the tots? This is the only mustard sauce recipe you'll ever need.