This Underrated Fast Food Chain Makes Frozen Custard From Scratch

Fast food buzz doesn't always work the way you might expect, with chains getting attention that matches their size and growth. Places like Shake Shack and In-N-Out, for instance, have gotten a lot of attention and hype, while Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, a chain that's grown quickly and is actually bigger than both of them, has kept a much lower profile. That doesn't reflect the high quality of its made-to-order, smash-style steakburgers or its other food, including the frozen custard made from scratch.

While the custard may look like ice cream, it isn't exactly the same. The key ingredient that sets it apart is egg yolks, which make it richer and smoother. It's also denser than ice cream because it takes in less air when it's churned. Freddy's custard contains at least 10% butterfat, which also contributes to its creaminess. The chain offers vanilla and chocolate, which are made fresh in batches all day at each of its more than 580 locations in 37 states and Canada. Customers can also order a half-and-half swirl of both flavors.

Frozen custard is particularly popular in the Midwest, which is where Freddy's was founded in 2002 and is also home to Culver's, another chain that serves the dessert. It is one of three famous fast food restaurants that started in Wichita, Kansas, along with Pizza Hut and White Castle. Brothers Bill and Randy Simon opened it with their friend Scott Redler and named it in tribute to their World War II veteran father, Freddy Simon.