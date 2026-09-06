The 14 Best Breakfast Burritos In San Diego

"America's Finest City" is perhaps the most famous of San Diego's many nicknames, but for food lovers, "City of Infinite Breakfast Burritos" feels far more apt. Situated less than an hour from the San Ysidro border, San Diego is a veritable cornucopia of Mexican food in all forms, but few have become as integrated into the city's identity as the breakfast burrito.

But with so many options available, deciding where to go — let alone finding the very best — can be a daunting task, even for those who have lived in or have been visiting the city for years. And really, it's hard to go wrong, as every neighborhood has breakfast burritos of a quality that would make inhabitants of most other cities weep at what they are missing. This list — created by a San Diegan with help from countless customer reviews and social media threads — serves as a jumping off point for those looking to produce their own breakfast burrito itinerary across the city of San Diego.

Just know that this journey, once started, could take up a lifetime of delicious wandering. Without further ado, these are the best breakfast burritos in San Diego.